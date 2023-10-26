Tragic Details About Mila Kunis' Life Behind The Scenes

It may be hard to believe someone like Mila Kunis has been bullied for the way she looks, but it's true. However, when you consider that this bullying occurred in the schoolyard at the hands of classmates, it becomes more understandable, given how unforgiving children can be. Speaking to OK! magazine (via the Independent), Kunis revealed that she was singled out for her distinctive features. "I grew into my face," she said. "I had a very funny looking face when I was little. I had like big eyes, big lips, big ears. But when I was little I was constantly being made fun of for having big eyes and that was awful. I used to come home crying: 'Why do I have big eyes?' And my parents were like: 'You're crazy!'"

Today, Kunis is known as one of the best-looking stars in Tinseltown, with outlets like Esquire, FHM, and The Sun all crowning her the sexiest woman in the world at different points over the years. However, accolades like that are not something the actor really concerns herself with. "You've got to base your career on something other than being FHM's top 100 No. 1 girl," she told the Los Angeles Times. "Your looks are going to die out, and then what's going to be left?" In more recent times, Kunis has had to contend with more bullying — this time from the tabloid press. In 2019, the National Enquirer criticized the star for her apparent weight loss, calling her "wraithlike" and quoting anonymous insiders who were supposedly worried about her health. Unsurprisingly, she neglected to comment when the tabloid reached out for comment.