Are Chicago PD Stars Jesse Lee Soffer And Tracy Spiridakos Together In Real Life?

For eagle-eyed fans who obsess over every little detail on actors' social media pages, a relationship between Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer may not have been too much of a surprise. Soffer left "Chicago P.D." in Season 10, and Spiridakos wrote this farewell message on Instagram back in 2022, "Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I'll miss being on set with you every day. I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next." The pair were also spotted together on the SAG-AFTRA picket line in the summer of 2023. While we don't know exactly when the relationship began, they haven't been shy about appearing together and letting their feelings known.

Soffer has a bit of a history dating his One Chicago co-stars. He previously dated Sophia Bush, and he was romantically linked with Torrey DeVitto of "Chicago Med" for a while until they split in May 2019. As such, it seems the earliest Soffer and Spiridakos would've kicked off a relationship would be shortly after that last breakup.

Soon, Upstead will be gone completely from "Chicago P.D." It's been announced that Spiridakos will leave "Chicago P.D." after Season 11. That means Halstead could return in a future episode for an emotional reunion that would make long-time Upstead shippers positively giddy, especially with this news in mind.