Chicago PD's Tracy Spiridikos & Jesse Lee Soffer Reunite On The Picket Lines

"Chicago P.D." may not be able to film right now, but that's not stopping Upstead from sticking together.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes raging on, as studio heads are unwilling to meet their demands for fairer pay and protections against AI, many famous faces have been seen on the picket lines. And "Chicago P.D." fans may be delighted to finally see a picture of Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridikos, who play Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton Halstead, respectively, together with signs in hand. Soffer captioned the images with, "Team, assemble!!" And the comments are filled with an outpouring of support from people who are glad to see the two sticking together at this time, including one person who humorously wrote, "UPSTEAD STRIKES AGAIN!! Pun intended!!"

Soffer uploaded a few pictures on Instagram of picketing on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles, California, likely outside of Paramount Studios. The two cast members are staying cool in the sun, sporting sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats while sporting signs announcing their support of the SAG-AFTRA strike. They're not alone as numerous other picketers can be seen to their sides and across the street, and several other members of the "One Chicago" family have been seen at various picket lines.