Matthew McConaughey's Yellowstone Casting May Not Happen For One Key Reason (Report)

As behind-the-scenes negotiations with Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan, and Paramount have fallen apart over the last year, "Yellowstone" fans have been eagerly anticipating Season 5, Part 2, which is expected to mark the final run of the popular series. However, with several spin-offs in the works, viewers will still have plenty of these kinds of shows to look forward to, even when the flagship series wraps up.

The highest-profile of these fresh takes is almost certainly the show that is set to be the central follow-up to "Yellowstone." Currently under the working title of "2024," the series, which will supposedly be headlined by Matthew McConaughey, has been drawing plenty of attention. However, the project is beginning to get the wrong kind of hype, as the actor seems to be considering moving on from it.

This is according to a report by Life & Style. "Matthew can't book movie work that is going to potentially overlap with the show," an insider claims. "But he still doesn't have clarity on when exactly this job would even start. He wants to make the deal — it's become this incredibly drawn-out process."