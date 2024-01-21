Why The Friends Cast Didn't Reunite For Matthew Perry's Emmys Tribute
The 75th Emmys honored many who passed away the previous year, with tributes to Norman Lear, Andre Braugher, Angus Cloud, Suzanne Somers, and, of course, Matthew Perry. The "Friends" star tragically passed away in October 2023, shocking fans and actors who had the privilege to work with him. In an Emmy moment that made many viewers cry, the song playing during the In Memoriam changed to "I'll Be There for You" before Perry's image came on-screen. But some may wonder why there wasn't more done for Perry, such as bringing his "Friends" co-stars out to honor him. There's a good reason why that didn't happen.
The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Jesse Collins, executive producers for the Emmys, and asked them if there were any plans to get some of the "Friends" cast out to do something. Rouzan-Clay bluntly stated, "It's still very fresh for them." Collins followed this up, saying how they had discussed doing something, but it ultimately wasn't the right move. "They're mourning someone who was still very close to them," he said. "I can't speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon."
There were less than three months between Matthew Perry's death and the 75th Emmys, so one would assume those close to him are still grieving. When the time comes, they can honor him in whichever way they please.
The Emmys executive producers also didn't want anyone to 'feel slighted'
Playing the theme song to "Friends" at the end of the In Memoriam is a perfectly good acknowledgment of Matthew Perry, giving him a moment without distracting from anything else. Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Jesse Collins spoke about ensuring a fair balance in this section, especially when it came to Perry and one other influential figure: "Yes, Norman Lear and Matthew Perry, you have to give some special attention to, but you don't want anyone to feel slighted," Collins said. "Everybody's contribution was significant." Lear got a special tribute prior to the In Memoriam section with Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers — stars of "All in the Family" — introducing the slideshow.
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow have already discussed their feelings about losing Perry. The cast of "Friends" released a joint statement shortly after his death, saying, "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
There were many television reunions at the 75th Emmys, with the casts of "Cheers," "Ally McBeal," and more coming out in recreated sets for special moments. A "Friends" reunion would've been bittersweet, and it's probably just too soon. The 76th Emmys are scheduled to take place sometime in September 2024, so perhaps the "Friends" actors will be ready to do something for Perry by then.