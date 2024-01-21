Why The Friends Cast Didn't Reunite For Matthew Perry's Emmys Tribute

The 75th Emmys honored many who passed away the previous year, with tributes to Norman Lear, Andre Braugher, Angus Cloud, Suzanne Somers, and, of course, Matthew Perry. The "Friends" star tragically passed away in October 2023, shocking fans and actors who had the privilege to work with him. In an Emmy moment that made many viewers cry, the song playing during the In Memoriam changed to "I'll Be There for You" before Perry's image came on-screen. But some may wonder why there wasn't more done for Perry, such as bringing his "Friends" co-stars out to honor him. There's a good reason why that didn't happen.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Jesse Collins, executive producers for the Emmys, and asked them if there were any plans to get some of the "Friends" cast out to do something. Rouzan-Clay bluntly stated, "It's still very fresh for them." Collins followed this up, saying how they had discussed doing something, but it ultimately wasn't the right move. "They're mourning someone who was still very close to them," he said. "I can't speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon."

There were less than three months between Matthew Perry's death and the 75th Emmys, so one would assume those close to him are still grieving. When the time comes, they can honor him in whichever way they please.