The 75th Emmys: 5 Moments That Made Everyone Cry
At their best, the Emmys have the power to make viewers feel the same way they do when watching their favorite TV shows. They can make people laugh, fill them with hope, and yes, even make them cry. Hopefully, people cry because they become so overwhelmed with emotion and not because they want Anthony Anderson's opening monologue to end.
It's hard to predict when such a profound moment will occur. The Emmys may try to manufacture such sentimentality by getting the cast of a beloved TV show together for a mini-reunion. But often, the things that bring audiences to tears are the ones that no one saw coming, like a truly touching acceptance speech about overcoming obstacles.
Determining the five most tearjerking moments at the 75th Emmys comes down to personal opinion and reading the room where the awards show took place. We also looked at the general sentiment over social media to see how viewers at home felt. Ultimately, you'd have to be made of stone not to be at least a little moved by these.
Ayo Edebiri's acceptance speech
It's genuinely not hyperbole to say that 2023 belonged to Ayo Edebiri. It seemed like she was in all of the best things throughout the year. She had voiceover roles in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," she was in two of the funniest comedy movies of 2023, "Bottoms" and "Theater Camp," and she came back as Sydney for Season 2 of "The Bear," for which she was honored with the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.
Ayo Edebiri's acceptance speech was short and sweet, but it packed an emotional punch. She took the opportunity to focus on her parents supporting her throughout her acting journey. "Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all that," she said. Of course, she also took the chance to show why she's deserving of a comedy Emmy, adding, "It's probably not, like, a dream to immigrate to this country and have your child be like 'I want to do improv,' but you're real ones."
No doubt Edebiri has made plenty of people cry laughing over the past year, but on Emmy night, fans were crying tears of joy, like @fleurballad over on X, formerly known as Twitter, who wrote, "IM IN TEARS RIGJT NOW... AYO EDEBIRI EMMY WINNER." Hopefully, it's just the first of many Emmys to come.
Christina Applegate got a standing ovation
The audience at the 75th Emmy Awards was likely already tearing up just before Ayo Edebiri gave her acceptance speech, as Christina Applegate came on-stage to present the award to her. In 2021, Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a medical condition that affects the central nervous system. She's kept a low profile over the last couple of years, but when she came onstage to present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, she received a standing ovation from her peers.
Applegate walked onstage with a cane, getting support along the way while everyone stood up and cheered her on. And in true comedic fashion, she used the opportunity to crack a joke: "You're totally shaming me with a disability by standing up." Applegate herself got teary-eyed reflecting on her career, and throughout the evening, people took the chance to discuss how much the performer means to them.
After winning for outstanding supporting actress, Ayo Edebiri spoke with Entertainment Tonight to talk about Applegate's impact on her. "She's just such a special performer," Edebiri said. "Somebody I've been watching my whole life. Such an amazing woman." It's unclear if Applegate will act in anything again, but her legacy isn't going anywhere.
Matthew Perry received a touching tribute in the In Memoriam section
The In Memoriam portion of awards shows is always bound to be an emotional affair. While much attention goes toward those snubbed from the In Memoriam section, it's ultimately a moment to honor stars who passed away in the previous year. The 75th Emmys made sure to include some titans of the industry in the slideshow, such as Norman Lear and Barbara Walters. But arguably the most touching tribute came when honoring Matthew Perry, the "Friends" star who died in October 2023.
The segment began with Charlie Puth singing "See You Again" as various faces and names appeared on screen. However, toward the end, right before Perry came on screen, the song changed to an emotional rendition of "I'll Be There for You," the theme song of "Friends." The theater erupted into applause when Perry's face emerged.
Plenty of people were undoubtedly a mess seeing that tribute. X user @jakefozio posted, "When they started singing 'I'll Be There For You' and then showed Matthew Perry I'm sobbing." "Friends" remains an integral component of many people's lives, and Perry's death continues to be felt throughout the fandom.
Quinta Brunson had a historic Emmy win
One of the most praised sitcoms on TV earned more acclaim at the 75th Emmys, as Quinta Brunson won the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary." It's a deserved win, as Brunson genuinely carries the sitcom as Janine Teagues, but it's significant for another reason. The last time a Black woman won in this category was in 1981 when Isabel Sanford took home the Emmy for her part on "The Jeffersons." Brunson continued into a tear-filled speech, seemingly at a loss for words as she admitted she wasn't expecting to win, all while standing next to television icon Carol Burnett.
Brunson wasn't the only one crying, as many fans celebrated the victory as well. X user @misskylahunter wrote in a post, "As someone who spent their teens watching Quinta Brunson making skits about cheese on BuzzFeed and dreaming of working for BuzzFeed solely because of her, this made me cry too. So well deserved."
Brunson's win was, quite simply, historic. It's a reminder that there are no overnight sensations and a testament to the many years of hard work she's put in.
RuPaul's impassioned acceptance speech supporting drag queens
The 75th Emmys were a big night for RuPaul, continuing a winning streak with an eighth consecutive win for outstanding host for a reality or competition program for "RuPaul's Drag Race." However, when the show also won for outstanding reality competition program at the Emmys, RuPaul used the moment to bring attention to an issue that's near and dear to his heart.
Conservative lawmakers and right-wing groups have denounced drag queen story hours — events where drag queens read books to children in libraries — around the United States. RuPaul called out everyone who has a problem with these innocuous events, saying, "If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her, because knowledge is power. And if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen! We love you!" The speech was met with massive applause from the crowd.
In the current political climate, drag queens and the larger LGBTQ+ community continue to face hate and discrimination. RuPaul allowed everyone affected by anti-drag sentiments to feel seen and heard and undoubtedly brought some tears to fans watching at home.