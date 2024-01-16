The 75th Emmys: 5 Moments That Made Everyone Cry

At their best, the Emmys have the power to make viewers feel the same way they do when watching their favorite TV shows. They can make people laugh, fill them with hope, and yes, even make them cry. Hopefully, people cry because they become so overwhelmed with emotion and not because they want Anthony Anderson's opening monologue to end.

It's hard to predict when such a profound moment will occur. The Emmys may try to manufacture such sentimentality by getting the cast of a beloved TV show together for a mini-reunion. But often, the things that bring audiences to tears are the ones that no one saw coming, like a truly touching acceptance speech about overcoming obstacles.

Determining the five most tearjerking moments at the 75th Emmys comes down to personal opinion and reading the room where the awards show took place. We also looked at the general sentiment over social media to see how viewers at home felt. Ultimately, you'd have to be made of stone not to be at least a little moved by these.