Zack Snyder Changed His Superman To Avoid Making Him 'Pure Propaganda'

Director Zack Snyder put his stamp on Superman in the DC Universe with his unique characterization of the hero in "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and his 2021 version of "Justice League." However, the filmmaker received plenty of criticism for his interpretation of the usually hopeful superhero, as he made the Man of Tomorrow's actions, such as killing General Zod in a fight leveling buildings in Metropolis, much darker than audiences have come to expect.

Discussing why he decided to take DC's most iconic characters, specifically Superman and Batman, down a darker path in his films, Snyder explained to Variety he wanted to avoid making them propaganda and not stick to previous conceptions of how the heroes should have acted: "How could I look at Superman, Batman with a straight face and just say 'Here he is, enjoy.' I love the characters, I'm not saying I wanted to break them or make them less than they are. But I'm also not going to hand them over like a piece of pure propaganda that said Superman is awesome or that Batman has an unbreakable moral code."

For better or worse, Snyder had a direct vision for his DC Universe and didn't waver from it. His version of Batman didn't have his long-established no-kill rule from the comics, and his live-action Superman focused more on the struggles of being a god-like figure. However, there's a reason why the talented director made these cynical changes.