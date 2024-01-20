The Table Tyke: Everything To Know About The Shark Tank Product

Like many successful "Shark Tank" company owners before her, Berlyn Haughton's concept for her Table Tyke invention was the result of her personal frustration as a consumer. Haughton is a mother of two children, and a memorable experience with one of them is what inspired her to come up with the Table Tyke.

In her appearance on "The Product Life," Haughton recalled that the concept for Table Tyke began when she was out having lunch with her mom and her infant son, who was attempting to teeth on the edge of the restaurant table. "My mom and I were constantly putting our arm across the table edge to protect his mouth," she explained." I found that this became the new norm at restaurants, and I couldn't find a placemat that I could take on the go with a table edge bumper. That's literally what started the process."

From there, Haughton conceptualized the product's basic premise, partnered with a design company to finalize the idea, and struck a deal with a manufacturer to make the specialized placemats a reality. Along the way, her husband came up with the Table Tyke moniker, which ended up becoming the name of the company and product line. The rest is history, with the Table Tyke going strong ever since it started distribution in 2020.