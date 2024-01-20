The Table Tyke: Everything To Know About The Shark Tank Product
One particular baby-focused "Shark Tank" product from Season 15 may be giving longtime fans of the series a strange case of deja vu. The Table Tyke, which features in "Shark Tank" Season 15, Episode 11, is a specialized placemat designed by entrepreneur Berlyn Haughton to make mealtime for babies a safer and far less messy experience. If that idea sounds at all familiar, it's likely because a very similar product called the Busy Baby previously featured on "Shark Tank" back during Season 12 of the series and failed to secure a deal with any of the Sharks.
While the concepts behind the Table Tyke and the Busy Baby are quite similar to one another, there are actually a few key differences that set Haughton's invention apart from what has come before. Here are all the major things interested viewers should know about the Table Tyke, including the special feature that Haughton touts as the product's unique claim to fame.
Table Tyke's design sets it apart
As mentioned previously, the idea of a reusable silicone placemat is nothing new in the world of "Shark Tank" products and the greater realm of baby-focused inventions. However, the design of Table Tyke is somewhat different from the competition, as it boasts a front-facing bumper that covers the edge of the table that the mat is placed on. According to the product's official site, this bumper is constructed to reduce the risk factor of putting babies near uncovered table edges, such as protecting teething children from unnecessary germs.
In an appearance on Best Views Reviews' "The Product Life" podcast, creator Berlyn Haughton noted that the Table Tyke has an exceptional use case not just at home, but also when it comes to dining out with small children. She said that restaurants supply high chairs in such situations, but the setup is often less than ideal. "When [children are] really little ... they're still learning to sit up, [and] they're not totally stable yet. They kind of just fall ... and that results in them hitting their mouth on the table edge," Haughton explained. "When they're teething, literally everything goes in their mouth. By habit, they put their mouth forward and they put that table edge in their mouth ... I always kind of thought that was gross."
The idea for Table Tyke was a family effort
Like many successful "Shark Tank" company owners before her, Berlyn Haughton's concept for her Table Tyke invention was the result of her personal frustration as a consumer. Haughton is a mother of two children, and a memorable experience with one of them is what inspired her to come up with the Table Tyke.
In her appearance on "The Product Life," Haughton recalled that the concept for Table Tyke began when she was out having lunch with her mom and her infant son, who was attempting to teeth on the edge of the restaurant table. "My mom and I were constantly putting our arm across the table edge to protect his mouth," she explained." I found that this became the new norm at restaurants, and I couldn't find a placemat that I could take on the go with a table edge bumper. That's literally what started the process."
From there, Haughton conceptualized the product's basic premise, partnered with a design company to finalize the idea, and struck a deal with a manufacturer to make the specialized placemats a reality. Along the way, her husband came up with the Table Tyke moniker, which ended up becoming the name of the company and product line. The rest is history, with the Table Tyke going strong ever since it started distribution in 2020.
Table Tyke offers a variety of options and features
In addition to its signature table edge bumper, the Table Tyke has a couple of other nifty features. The product sports a raised lip that prevents food spillage and reduces the chance of a mess. Additionally, the Table Tyke is both dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe thanks to its silicone design. As a final bit of versatility, the design of the item allows traveling users to roll it up and secure it with two attached loops, emphasizing its portable nature.
While Table Tyke mostly prioritizes functionality over form, that's not to say that the company doesn't offer options when it comes to picking out the specific version of the product that's right for each customer. For one thing, the Table Tyke itself comes in a variety of colors, including slate gray, sage green, ballet pink, and sky blue. Arguably even more significant is the option to essentially supersize the product. The business offers a Table Tyke XL, which is roughly double the size of the regular Table Tyke.
It seems that Table Tyke is also primed to expand its range of wares even further as time goes on, especially if the company ends up riding the wave of the "Shark Tank" effect. "We've got some other products in the future we're looking at launching," Berlyn Haughton confirmed during her "The Product Life" appearance.