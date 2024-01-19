Drew Starkey: 5 Movies And TV Shows To Watch If You Love Outer Banks' Rafe
The ending of "Outer Banks" Season 3 puts the show's tormented Rafe (Drew Starkey) in a perfect position to cause shockwaves throughout Season 4.
Sarah Cameron's (Madelyn Cline) volatile brother has always been a wild card, and with his father (Charles Esten) dead, Rafe is set to go full villain in Season 4. Knowing that the character is destined to remain a major player in the series, viewers who have enjoyed Starkey's turn as Rafe might want to give themselves a refresher course on the star's abilities beyond the show.
Fortunately, there's plenty of material to choose from. Apart from his work in "Outer Banks," Starkey has made quite an impact in Hollywood, appearing in several high-profile projects that have showcased his talents. Let's take a look at some of his finest roles to date for "Outer Banks" fans who want to see more from the man behind the show's violent antagonist.
Hellraiser (2022)
As this list makes fairly clear, Drew Starkey has a penchant for appearing in horror roles, and even his romantic characters tend to come with a twist. Knowing this, what better place to begin than Starkey's excellent turn in David Bruckner's 2022 "Hellraiser" reboot?
In the film, he stars as one of the central human characters, Riley's (Odessa A'zion) boyfriend Trevor. As a big but easily missed "Hellraiser" clue lets fans know relatively early on that there's more than meets the eye to Trevor, who plays a part in unleashing the Priest (Jamie Clayton) and their Cenobites.
In an interview with Looper's sister site, /Film, Starkey opened up about his character's duplicitous nature. "I mean, I love a twist, and I was excited," he said. "It is going to be fun to play. He's playing two things at once all the time. And we talked about it on set too. It was like, it'd be a cool second watch. If you're watching it multiple times, hopefully you can pick up on some moments, where you go, 'Oh, that slimy son of a b****, he's saying something that means something else!'"
Scream: Resurrection
In 2019, Drew Starkey joined the third season of the "Scream" anthology TV show, "Scream: Resurrection." Shot and released before "Outer Banks" debuted, his role in the show is a relatively minor one; he appears in four episodes as Hawkins, the friend and teammate of main character Deion Elliott (RJ Tyler).
"Scream: Resurrection" may not be the world's most captivating season of horror television. However, it's still worth watching for any fan of the franchise, featuring, among other things, a neat duel between a Ghostface killer and Tony Todd's suspiciously Candyman-like Hook Man.
There's plenty for Starkey fans to enjoy as well. While Hawkins isn't exactly a central character in the show, he still gets plenty of screen time and interacts with multiple significant characters. Also of note is the fact that Hawkins is one of the franchise's prominent LGBTQ+ characters and is in a secret relationship with the Deadfast Club member Manny.
The Other Zoey
2023's "The Other Zoey" allows Drew Starkey to flex his romantic comedy lead muscles, though in a characteristically unconventional fashion. Starkey plays Zach MacLaren, a popular high school athlete who loses his memory and confuses Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford) with his girlfriend, who shares the same first name. Zoey is caught in the lie, Zach's cousin Miles (Archie Renaux) adds a touch of love triangle drama, and hijinks ensue.
"The Other Zoey" doesn't pretend to be anything more than a quirky comedy, but it works. Both critics and audiences praised the film, and it stands out among the mass of cookie-cutter romantic comedies thanks to its great performances and the easy chemistry between Langford and Starkey. This is all the more impressive considering neither actor had previous experience in the genre.
"Both of them were doing a comedy for the first time. They were both really excited to do a comedy and to work on material that was a little lighter and funny," director Sara Zandieh noted in an interview with US Magazine. "They were not only really good at their craft, they were really good for production. They were easy to work with. They were very prepared and committed and they did a great job. We had a lot of fun making this movie."
The Terminal List
As high-profile projects go, a young actor can't do much better than being part of "The Terminal List." Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the high-octane action thriller novels features an all-star cast including Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, and Taylor Kitsch.
Drew Starkey appears in four episodes as Detective Junior Alba, a member of Tony Layun (J. D. Pardo) and Mac Wilson's (Christina Vidal) fugitive task force. The group is trying to hunt down James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander who's on a rampage against a murderous, high-level conspiracy. While the "Outer Banks" star's role is comparatively small in the grand scheme of things, being a part of such a star-studded project can be a handy stepping stone toward even brighter spotlights.
"The Terminal List" Season 2 is on its way, along with a spin-off focusing on Kitsch's Ben Daniels. It remains to be seen whether Starkey will appear on either, though the international plot of writer Jack Carr's follow-up in "The Terminal List" series, "True Believer," makes it unlikely to feature a San Diego cop like Alba.
Doom Patrol
Drew Starkey has appeared in a wide variety of projects since 2014, and one of the most fascinating shows he's been involved with is "Doom Patrol," the critically acclaimed Max series about a particularly tormented superhero team and their many psychedelic adventures.
Starkey appears in "Doom Patrol" Season 1, Episode 2 – "Donkey Patrol," where he plays Tim. It's a simple role: he's a Detroit criminal whose robbery plans are foiled when he's drawn into a surprise conversation with an ATM and then promptly defeated by Vic "Cyborg" Stone (Joivan Wade). The scene introduces Cyborg to the series and provides the first real glimpse into the character's machine-based powers, which makes Tim something of a starter villain for the cybernetically enhanced hero.
Unfortunately, the episode is the only time viewers get to spend with Starkey's small-time crook, but his presence in the show means that he has a place, however small, in the series' rogues gallery of colorful antagonists.