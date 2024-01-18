Disney Fan Theory: Aladdin Is Actually A Dark Post-Apocalypse Story In The Future

"Aladdin" may be a comforting childhood classic for many, but potentially hidden beneath its collection of colorful characters and lively songs is a far more distressing reality. One intricate fan theory paints a dark picture of the world of the film and why it is the way it is.

Even though "Aladdin" is said to be set in the ancient fictional Middle Eastern city of Agrabah, some viewers have theorized that the animated film actually takes place in a distant future. What evidence points to this being the case? Look no further than the lovable Genie (voiced by Robin Williams). When initially summoned from the lamp, Genie comments that he's been imprisoned for 10,000 years. Later, while giving Aladdin his makeover, Genie states, "That fez and vest combo is too much third century." If we take this as the last time that Genie was out and about, then the earliest that "Aladdin" could take place is 10,300 A.D.

But some believe that "Aladdin" is set in an even later time. Genie is not only wise when it comes to granting wishes but also seems well-versed in his entertainment knowledge, with a knack for impersonating contemporary figures like Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ed Sullivan, and even Disney's own Pinocchio. As his pop culture know-how only seems to extend to the film's 1992 release date, the theory holds that this is the year the movie's modern world ended, which would mean that the film is set in 11,992.