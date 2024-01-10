Echo Review: The Latest Victim Of Superhero Fatigue

That roller disco setting is noteworthy, however, for offering the biggest existential question as to how the series functions within the wider continuity of the MCU. Donald Trump never became president in this universe, with several fictitious Presidents holding the keys to the Oval Office throughout the saga – so why does the roller rink have a large banner featuring a groan-worthy pun on Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Skate Again"? The implications of this set-dressing choice gave me more food for thought than the series itself. Presumably, this is set in one of the Marvel multiverses that have politicians as realistically dreadful as our own.

The other driving force behind the Marvel Spotlight project is to tell more character-driven stories, to re-engage audiences with a genre that has become too untethered from reality to invest in. "Echo" is far more successful on that front, embedding its anti-hero within a community that will be directly impacted by her actions. Unlike countless MCU projects of late, which sideline the ramifications of characters' decisions by never focusing on the general populations they've been chosen to protect, the series has a sincere investment in its non-super characters, affording them lives and careers outside of the overarching plot. It's a pleasant change for this franchise, which even when it does focus on believable figures — such as Kamala Khan's family in "The Marvels" most recently — tends to push them to the side at the first possible opportunity. This series understands that making real people as central to the narrative as possible goes a long way. Admittedly, nobody has too distinct a personality here, but one step at a time.

Another positive is that the groundbreaking representation of Native American and hearing impaired people within this genre isn't of the ham-fisted variety; it doesn't have the same cynicism within its execution as, say, the first openly gay character in "Avengers: Endgame." The vast majority of the cast and crew were taught American Sign Language (ASL) before entering production, and its careful integration within character interactions is one of the show's most quietly powerful tools — with such a physical manner of speaking, it proves effective at demonstrating their various states of mind, often without a single word uttered out loud. For the characters that haven't learned the language, their interactions with Maya prove revealing for opposite reasons, with these dynamics representing the most intriguing aspects of the character drama.

But these smaller-scale moments, or the grittier innovations within the action sequences, aren't enough to make me fall back into the MCU's arms. It's too entwined with earlier series to stand on its own, and the few interesting creative decisions that make this stand out from the wider franchise aren't enough to sustain an otherwise generic story. It's made with more care than any Marvel project of late, but at this point in the ongoing saga, that alone is not enough to get me back on board.

"Echo" premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9.