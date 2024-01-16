Emmys 2024: Anthony Anderson Just Proved Why Opening Monologues Should Stop

Sure, there has to be some lead-up to awards shows — it would be weirder and probably even worse to just launch right into presenters' bits before they announce the winners for the first category. In the past, some hosts have done sketches that have been at least a little amusing, and a talented group of editors could almost certainly put together an excellent montage of the best moments on both the big and small screen that year. Instead of a weird monologue where the host seems to hate pop culture or a bizarre musical moment themed like "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" for no particular reason, maybe just put together an actual ode to the night's nominees and the recent moments that made television and movies great.

Television and film deserve to be celebrated; they're a touchstone for people all over the world, and a great movie or a television show that brings audiences together can make actual change. As both mediums become more diverse and representative, people from all walks of life get the opportunity to see themselves onscreen. This is no small feat. Both television and film are important, and they deserve better than dumb monologues that don't do justice to their real impact. Get rid of superfluous awards show monologues and just honor the year in culture.

Oh, and one last note — it's a funny joke to say someone's mom will be enforcing the time limit on speeches. It's not funny to actually do it.