4 Popular Brands Debuting Their First Super Bowl Commercial In 2024

Nestlé products have definitely featured during the Super Bowl before, but their beloved ice cream cone — the famous Drumstick — is finally getting its day in the sun. So who's appearing in the ad? That would be subversive comedian Eric André, known for "The Eric André Show" and shows like "Don't Trust the B– in Apartment 23" and "Man Seeking Woman," who was chosen to represent the ice cream treat. The ad will feature the cone's cheeky "mascot" Dr. Umstick, a CGI character who's represented the brand in other commercials.

So how does André feel about starring in this ad? When Forbes writer Scott King asked if the comedian was nervous, André said, unequivocally, that he definitely is, but that's sort of his default setting. "I'm nervous every day," André told King. "Every day I hyperventilate my way through life. It's a crushing, oppressive anxiety in my brain that I carry around with me 24/7. It's a cage. My mind is a cage, and I'm the only prisoner in solitary confinement."

"Anyway, eat a drumstick," he concluded. We'll just have to see what André's Drumstick ad is really like when it airs on February 11.