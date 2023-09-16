Who Stars In The New Dunkin' Donuts Commercial With Ben Affleck?
Dunkin' Donuts — the popular purveyor of donuts and coffee that allegedly keeps the country running — continues not to waste any opportunity for Ben Affleck to earn his ambassador paycheck. Affleck has been known to excel when promoting the Dunkin' brand on his own in commercials, but this time, the former Batman actor is teaming up with another celebrity to help him name an exciting new drink customers will enjoy, and it isn't Robin or Matt Damon.
There is no denying that fans were excited about Affleck's Super Bowl ad for Dunkin Donuts, and he has returned with a new commercial that came out on September 12 where the star revels in his promotion representing the Dunkin' name before it shows him struggling to come up with a way for customers to connect with his latest collaborator, Ice Spice. The artist The New York Times called "rap's new princess" casually pleads her case, revealing despite her hip hop credibility, she's still a Dunkin' girl, and between her name and the Munchkin moniker her fans go by, she's able to come up with the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. Unfortunately, Affleck is not impressed and thinks doing a rap song together under the name "Vanilla Ice Spice" would work better, much to the dismay of the chart-topping rapper.
Ice Spice is easily the best choice to help Ben Affleck introduce this particular drink, and some might be interested to know how she feels about being a part of the birth of a new beverage for Dunkin' Donuts.
Ice Spice praises dream Dunkin Donuts collab
When it came time for Dunkin' Donuts to spice things up for that time of year when everyone goes crazy for Pumpkin Spice, there was no better choice than recruiting Ice Spice to team up with Ben Affleck to usher in a new era of frozen beverage delight where two worlds would finally collide. "Pumpkin Munchkins and Frozen Dunkin' Coffee, blended together to create the Ice Spice Munchkin Drink," Dunkin' Donuts Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson said in an announcement. "It's fun, it's delicious, and it's not your ordinary pumpkin drink!"
The daring combination shows Dunkin' isn't afraid to push boundaries and take things to the next level regarding the Pumpkin Spice movement. Being part of a new age of flavor and fun is not something everyone gets to brag about, and as far as the talented rapper is concerned, Ice Spice isn't shy about admitting how excited she is to be in the mix for Dunkin's latest treat. "I've always been a Dunkin' girl!" said Ice Spice. "Collaborating with Dunkin' and Ben Affleck on this spot was a dream. The drink has a fun twist, a little something in the name for my fans, too. I can't wait for everyone to try it."
It seems like Ice Spice is excited for everyone to experience a unique blend of donuts and coffee, and after witnessing her hilarious turn in the commercial, it will be interesting to see if she gets the same meme treatment Ben Affleck experienced after his initial run with the brand.