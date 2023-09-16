Who Stars In The New Dunkin' Donuts Commercial With Ben Affleck?

Dunkin' Donuts — the popular purveyor of donuts and coffee that allegedly keeps the country running — continues not to waste any opportunity for Ben Affleck to earn his ambassador paycheck. Affleck has been known to excel when promoting the Dunkin' brand on his own in commercials, but this time, the former Batman actor is teaming up with another celebrity to help him name an exciting new drink customers will enjoy, and it isn't Robin or Matt Damon.

There is no denying that fans were excited about Affleck's Super Bowl ad for Dunkin Donuts, and he has returned with a new commercial that came out on September 12 where the star revels in his promotion representing the Dunkin' name before it shows him struggling to come up with a way for customers to connect with his latest collaborator, Ice Spice. The artist The New York Times called "rap's new princess" casually pleads her case, revealing despite her hip hop credibility, she's still a Dunkin' girl, and between her name and the Munchkin moniker her fans go by, she's able to come up with the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. Unfortunately, Affleck is not impressed and thinks doing a rap song together under the name "Vanilla Ice Spice" would work better, much to the dismay of the chart-topping rapper.

Ice Spice is easily the best choice to help Ben Affleck introduce this particular drink, and some might be interested to know how she feels about being a part of the birth of a new beverage for Dunkin' Donuts.