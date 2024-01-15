Top Gun 3: Director, Cast, And More Details

It took 36 years for Tom Cruise to get back in the cockpit as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and upon doing so, he ended up saving the entire theatrical industry (Steven Spielberg's words, not ours). "Top Gun: Maverick" went airborne in 2022 to critical acclaim, reaching highs of over $1.5 billion at the box office, and storming past three of Cruise's biggest "Mission: Impossible" movies financially. Of course, any other sensible party would pull up from such a success — take a breather, reflect, and get out while the getting is good. But this is Tom Cruise we're talking about — the hot shot hero from both on and off the screen. Of course, he's going to have another go.

Following the announcement that Cruise was cutting a massive film deal with Warner Bros., a report from Puck revealed "Top Gun 3" was indeed going ahead. But what kind of mission could return us to the Danger Zone, given how things ended with "Maverick?" Our hero was last seen taking to the skies with Penny (Jennifer Connelly) to the tune of Lady Gaga. All was right with the world, and Mav was flying high above it. How much more could be told from the "Top Gun" world? Who will be in it, and more importantly, when can we expect it to take off? The bad news is that with a to-do list as epic as Cruise's, we might have to wait a while. The good news is, it won't be another 36 years (we hope).

Here's everything we know about "Top Gun 3," so far.