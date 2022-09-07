Tom Cruise's Promo Stunt For Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Has Fans Losing Their Minds

Hearing the words "Mission Impossible" often invokes two different things in the minds of fans — the iconic theme song and Tom Cruise. As both a spy and action franchise, the "Mission Impossible" movies have seen Ethan Hunt (Cruise) travel the globe in order to stop rogue agents, powerful weaponized biological agents, nuclear escalation, eccentric arms dealers, and evil organizations that operate in the shadows.

According to The Numbers, the "Mission Impossible" franchise is incredibly profitable and has already made a little over $3.5 billion. This is due, in part, to Cruise's continuing performance in the series, and for incredible action and explosive packed scenes. It is known that Cruise often wants to do his own stunts in any of the movies he partakes in, and he once told The Hollywood Reporter when asked why he does his own stunts, "No one asked Gene Kelly, 'Why do you dance? Why do you do your own dancing?'"

With the next installment set to be released next year, Cruise has shared a promo stunt for "Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning" that has elicited some powerful responses from the denizens of the internet.