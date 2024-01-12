David Ayer Has One Last Request From Warner Bros. For His Suicide Squad Cut

Although a groundswell of support led to the eventual release of "Zack Snyder's Justice League" — aka "The Snyder Cut" — hopes for Warner Bros. releasing director David Ayer's version of "Suicide Squad" nearly eight years after its release seem to be all but dashed.

While making the interview rounds for his new action thriller "The Beekeeper," Ayer confirmed he has given up on his "Suicide Squad" cut when asked about the status of a potential release of an updated version of the film. Released in 2016, "Suicide Squad" — which features a stable of DC's most notable villains and antiheroes including Joker (Jared Leto), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), and Deadshot (Will Smith) — was blasted by critics and moviegoers in equal measure.

Although it's unlikely the Ayer cut of "Suicide Squad" will ever see the light of day, the director told Variety that if he gets one final request granted by Warner Bros., he would like to screen his cut of the film for all of the people who participated in making it. "I would love a 'last rites' screening," Ayer said. "A funeral screening, you know, even just bringing the cast and crew together to show them what they actually made. That would be fair for everyone."