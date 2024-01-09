Tom Cruise's Warner Bros. Film Deal Means We May Finally Get A Long-Awaited Sequel
On January 9, news broke that Tom Cruise signed a massive Warner Bros. film deal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, rather than a typical first-look deal, which typically restricts much of an actor's work to a single studio, Cruise is openly committed to continuing work on Paramount's "Mission Impossible" franchise, among other outside projects. Nevertheless, he and his production company will now be setting up offices at Warner Bros. headquarters in Burbank, California. A possible byproduct of this new relationship could involve the increased likelihood of "Edge of Tomorrow 2." After all, Warner Bros. was the studio behind the 2014 sci-fi action flick.
The first "Edge of Tomorrow," starring Cruise as its lead character, premiered a decade ago to stellar reviews. While not exactly a massive box-office success, the film's thrilling premise, glowing reception, and star power helped fuel speculation and desire for a sequel. Cruise himself told MTV News as early as 2015 that he was personally pitching ideas for a second movie. However, various setbacks and consistent script shuffling slowed the project's momentum in the ensuing years.
For "Edge of Tomorrow" fans, Cruise strengthening his relationship with Warner Bros. could be just what it takes to get this sequel back on track, especially since there are other major players who want to get things rolling.
Tom Cruise isn't the only one who was interested in Edge of Tomorrow 2
One of the biggest cheerleaders for a second "Edge of Tomorrow" movie is the first film's director, Doug Liman. In 2021, he told Collider that production hinged on Tom Cruise and his co-star Emily Blunt. "It's one of these things where if Tom, Emily and I were to say, 'we're ready to pull the trigger on this script,' it's Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the film gets made," he said.
As recently as August of 2023, Blunt expressed her desire to return. During a brief discussion regarding her "Edge of Tomorrow" role with "Happy Sad Confused" host Josh Horowitz, she shared that she read a script for a sequel project and is interested in its realization. "I would love to make it a reality," she says. "But I just don't know when or how. And how many Mission Impossibles does he need?"
It seems, then, that the ball is in Cruise's court. Of course, now that the actor is working with Warner Bros. on what will surely be multiple big-budget projects, the possibility that he might choose to prioritize a new "Edge of Tomorrow" movie is far more likely than ever before.