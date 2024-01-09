Tom Cruise's Warner Bros. Film Deal Means We May Finally Get A Long-Awaited Sequel

On January 9, news broke that Tom Cruise signed a massive Warner Bros. film deal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, rather than a typical first-look deal, which typically restricts much of an actor's work to a single studio, Cruise is openly committed to continuing work on Paramount's "Mission Impossible" franchise, among other outside projects. Nevertheless, he and his production company will now be setting up offices at Warner Bros. headquarters in Burbank, California. A possible byproduct of this new relationship could involve the increased likelihood of "Edge of Tomorrow 2." After all, Warner Bros. was the studio behind the 2014 sci-fi action flick.

The first "Edge of Tomorrow," starring Cruise as its lead character, premiered a decade ago to stellar reviews. While not exactly a massive box-office success, the film's thrilling premise, glowing reception, and star power helped fuel speculation and desire for a sequel. Cruise himself told MTV News as early as 2015 that he was personally pitching ideas for a second movie. However, various setbacks and consistent script shuffling slowed the project's momentum in the ensuing years.

For "Edge of Tomorrow" fans, Cruise strengthening his relationship with Warner Bros. could be just what it takes to get this sequel back on track, especially since there are other major players who want to get things rolling.