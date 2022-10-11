Tom Cruise Is Shooting For An Otherworldly Record In An Upcoming Movie

After climbing the world's tallest building in "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol," hanging off of a flying plane in "Rogue Nation," and conquering the air in "Top Gun: Maverick," Tom Cruise has a new mission on the docket: space. It was announced in 2020 that "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman would be reuniting with Cruise for a film partially shot in space (via Deadline).

Turns out, making cinematic history requires a serious chunk of change, as the epic adventure will reportedly cost at least $200 million. And an epic adventure it certainly will be, as Liman and Cruise have already started developing the film's various atmospheric sequences. "Things come out of our mouths like, we're going to shoot this scene on Earth, or this scene won't be shot on Earth," Liman revealed in a 2021 interview with Deadline. "That just gets uttered casually and often during prep meetings. That's not lost on me, and I don't think it's lost on Tom."

Word on the project has been quiet over the last few months, with Cruise directing his energy to promote the mega-hit "Top Gun: Maverick." With "Maverick" in the rearview mirror, an exec behind Cruise's space romp has shared a few key details surrounding the film, including a record that the star apparently has his sights set on breaking.