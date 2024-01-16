Donald Trump's Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cameo Left One Star Visibly Annoyed

It's safe to say that former President Donald Trump left a sour taste in the mouths of many following his chaotic four years in office. But even before becoming president, some were rightfully wary of his presence, including one of the stars of the hit sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid was loved by legions of TV audiences for her role as family matriarch Vivian Banks, following the recasting of Janet Hubert from the first three seasons. Reid's inaugural season included the episode "For Sale by Owner," which sees the Banks prepare to sell their home to Donald Trump and his then-wife, Marla Maples. The two even make a special appearance in the episode to visit the Banks' residence. While most of the family is excited by Trump's arrival, Vivian remains quiet for much of the interaction and doesn't even shake his hand.

According to Reid, this was not a mistake. When asked on the "You Might Know Her From" podcast why Vivian didn't shake Trump's hand, the actor recalled her opinion of the world-famous businessman during the making of the episode. "I didn't like him," she said at around the 38:30 mark. "I had news from New York. I knew who he was." It's not hard to see why Reid would object to such an interaction, though as someone in the entertainment business, she's far from alone in her feelings toward Trump.