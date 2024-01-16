Donald Trump's Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cameo Left One Star Visibly Annoyed
It's safe to say that former President Donald Trump left a sour taste in the mouths of many following his chaotic four years in office. But even before becoming president, some were rightfully wary of his presence, including one of the stars of the hit sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid was loved by legions of TV audiences for her role as family matriarch Vivian Banks, following the recasting of Janet Hubert from the first three seasons. Reid's inaugural season included the episode "For Sale by Owner," which sees the Banks prepare to sell their home to Donald Trump and his then-wife, Marla Maples. The two even make a special appearance in the episode to visit the Banks' residence. While most of the family is excited by Trump's arrival, Vivian remains quiet for much of the interaction and doesn't even shake his hand.
According to Reid, this was not a mistake. When asked on the "You Might Know Her From" podcast why Vivian didn't shake Trump's hand, the actor recalled her opinion of the world-famous businessman during the making of the episode. "I didn't like him," she said at around the 38:30 mark. "I had news from New York. I knew who he was." It's not hard to see why Reid would object to such an interaction, though as someone in the entertainment business, she's far from alone in her feelings toward Trump.
Others in the film industry have also had sour experiences with Trump
Donald Trump's reputation has not gotten better with time for Daphne Maxwell Reid and other "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cast members. Will Smith has been an outspoken critic of the 45th President of the United States, particularly for his demeaning comments towards women and the rabid nature of his followers. Others who have worked with Trump in the film industry have also had their fair share of complaints about his behavior.
Among these is director Chris Columbus, who was forced to give Trump a cameo appearance in the 1992 film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." The follow-up to the 1990 Christmas classic features a brief scene where Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), after wandering into New York's Plaza Hotel, encounters Trump, who points him toward the lobby. In a 2020 interview with Business Insider, Columbus shared that the team chose to shoot inside the real Plaza Hotel instead of replicating it on a constructed set.
Trump, who owned the building at the time, agreed to let them shoot inside, but on one condition. "We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.'" Columbus said. They did so and were surprised to find audiences cheering when Trump appeared on screen. Nevertheless, Columbus was all too aware of how it truly went down, continuing, "So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie." Trump has since fired back at these claims but given his reputation, it's not hard to believe otherwise.