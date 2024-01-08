Taylor Swift's Reaction To Jo Koy's Golden Globes Cringe Monologue Says It All

Golden Globes host and comedian Jo Koy went after Taylor Swift during the awards ceremony, which went about as well as anyone could expect.

The pop princess, 12-time Grammy winner, and 2023 Time Person of the Year deigned to grace the 2024 Golden Globes with her presence because her record-smashing concert film scored a nomination for a new award celebrating Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Apparently, Koy didn't quite realize that at this point in time, being in the mere presence of Taylor Alison Swift is somewhat of an honor, so he took the time to take a shot at her — specifically, the fact that she's been attending a lot of NFL games to cheer for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"We came on after a football doubleheader," Koy said during his (overwhelmingly bleak) monologue. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL ... On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

Swift responded by casting a stony look toward Koy and taking a large sip of her champagne. Even Koy saying "sorry about that" didn't seem to help matters — the damage was done, and the Internet took notice of Swift's very pointed reaction.