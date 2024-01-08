Taylor Swift's Reaction To Jo Koy's Golden Globes Cringe Monologue Says It All
Golden Globes host and comedian Jo Koy went after Taylor Swift during the awards ceremony, which went about as well as anyone could expect.
The pop princess, 12-time Grammy winner, and 2023 Time Person of the Year deigned to grace the 2024 Golden Globes with her presence because her record-smashing concert film scored a nomination for a new award celebrating Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Apparently, Koy didn't quite realize that at this point in time, being in the mere presence of Taylor Alison Swift is somewhat of an honor, so he took the time to take a shot at her — specifically, the fact that she's been attending a lot of NFL games to cheer for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
"We came on after a football doubleheader," Koy said during his (overwhelmingly bleak) monologue. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL ... On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."
Swift responded by casting a stony look toward Koy and taking a large sip of her champagne. Even Koy saying "sorry about that" didn't seem to help matters — the damage was done, and the Internet took notice of Swift's very pointed reaction.
Fans really felt Taylor Swift's pain over Jo Koy's lame jokes
Social media reactions definitely weren't kind about Jo Koy's overall monologue, which seemed to fall pretty flat. Some people on X (formerly known as Twitter) even wondered if CBS, which is airing the ceremony, was possibly using a laugh track. When it came to the joke about Taylor Swift and her highly publicized relationship with Travis Kelce, though, people definitely took notice of Swift's reaction.
As @SpencerAlthouse succinctly put it, "oof. I don't think Taylor Swift liked Jo Koy's joke about her..." adding in a clip of Swift's icy expression. X user @noradominick agreed, posting a two-part "taylor swift's response to this golden globes host's jokes...a mood, if you will." Clearly, anyone who thought that Koy's monologue was lackluster felt Swift's pain.
Meanwhile, @koralinadean, who's clearly seen Swift having a great time at other awards shows — in September of 2023, she notably had a blast at the MTV Video Music Awards — pointed out that the joke definitely wasn't good if the pop star couldn't even chuckle: "that taylor joke... u know its terrible when her ass was not laughing bc she laughs at anything." Another viewer, @nikowl, found common ground with the "Anti-Hero" singer, writing, "Taylor Swift being unamused by Jo Koy, she's really just like us!"
As for @ShawnCP92, they gave Koy a little bit of credit — kind of. "The one funny thing Jo Koy has done so far is mention Taylor Swift by name because it led to this cutaway shot where she's extremely 'keep my name out of your mouth,'" they wrote.
Taylor Swift fans truly couldn't believe Jo Koy took a shot at the pop superstar
Anyone familiar with Taylor Swift — which, after her incredible run in 2023, is probably pretty much anyone with object permanence — knows that her fans always come out in droves to defend the pop star. Some, like @SavLovesSwift, took issue with Jo Koy's joke about the NFL constantly showing Swift at Kansas City Chiefs games for a pretty understandable reason: "It makes me irate that Taylor just tries to simply exist in spaces and is somehow blamed for the attention that others (!!!) place on her." Swift is one of the most famous people on the planet, so the NFL and the Golden Globes are going to cut away to her simply to score better ratings, a situation which, as was pointed out, is not her doing.
Writer @rosedommu got right to the point, referencing Swift's intense fanbase: "Oh he made a Taylor joke...time to enter witness protection." Meanwhile, @ishinesobrights felt similarly and threw in a reference to "Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)" from the re-recording of her iconic album "1989," which was released in October. "if THE taylor swift ever reacted like this to one of my jokes i would throw my self off a very tall something," they quipped.
As for Vanity Fair writer Chris Murphy, he had thoughts about Swift's infamously powerful publicist Tree Paine and wondered if she sent out some sort of Swift-signal to fans: "i need to know how did tree paine tell taylor swift that the internet hates jo koy so fast like is taylor wearing an ear piece[?]"