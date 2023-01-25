Actual Superhero Jeremy Renner Was Reportedly Trying To Protect Nephew During His Snowplow Accident

On January 16, star of "The Hurt Locker" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Hawkeye Jeremy Renner was released from the hospital following a snowplow incident that left him injured on New Year's Day. Renner casually dropped the fact that he was able to return home from his hospital stay in reply to a Tweet by the official account for "Mayor of Kingstown," in which he plays the lead character. In fact, "Mayor of Kingstown" altered a poster due to Renner's injuries, removing some cuts on the face of Renner's character that, with the actor's real-life accident in mind, might have skewed a little too close to reality.

When news of Renner's injuries first publicly began publicly circulating, fans learned that they were severe enough to require surgery. Immediately afterword his condition was still dire, albeit stable. Once he returned home, Renner revealed he broke 30 bones in total, helping to explain just why the length of his recovery was so considerable.

Naturally, the more time that passes in the incident's wake with Renner appearing to be okay, the more details about his snowplow accident are surfacing. In the latest tidbit that helps contextualize just what happened to him, it turns out Renner ended up crushed by this fateful snowplow while — somewhat reminiscent of the character he plays in the MCU's heroism — trying to protect his nephew.