Is Gary Drayton Still On The Curse Of Oak Island?
Over the course of its now decade-long tenure on television, History's "The Curse of Oak Island" has seen its expert team of intrepid explorers continue to expand. Among the charismatic characters who have aided in brothers Marty and Rick Lagina's never-ending hunt for the bevy of artifacts and hidden treasures on the titular Nova Scotia isle is Gary Drayton. The British metal detection expert is well-known for his rich passion and array of memorable catchphrases. But will the fan-favorite treasure hunter be sticking around for the show's latest season?
Thankfully, there is no reason to worry, as Drayton is still among "The Curse of Oak Island" Season 11 cast. While initially a recurring presence in early seasons of the show, he has been a full-time member of the team starting in Season 5. He's already been at the forefront of one of the biggest discoveries made this season when, in the first episode "On the Money," he and Marty Lagina found two Roman coins in Lot 5 that have connections to the Roman Catholic military order the Knights Templar.
It took a lot for Drayton to persuade the team of his usefulness
Nowadays, fans of "The Curse of Oak Island" can't imagine the long-running series without the presence of Gary Drayton. Unsurprisingly, the adventurous spirit that viewers have fallen in love with has been with the England native since childhood. Drayton dreamed of exploration from a young age even if those around him believed that he was destined to continue life on his family's farm. He eventually discovered Oak Island and its many hidden treasures, sparking his curiosity even further.
Even with an insatiable appetite for adventure, getting on the show came with its fair share of challenges. He was initially hired to work behind the scenes on the series, but he wanted to convince the crew that metal-detecting was a worthwhile skill to have for the Fellowship of the Dig. Speaking with Yahoo News, Drayton explained that his determination was ultimately what won the team over. "It took what I refer to as the three 'P's of treasure hunting, patience, persistence, perseverance and a whole lot of important detected artifacts to persuade the team that surface metal detecting is a valuable asset to the search," he shared. "Becoming a full time member of Rick and Marty's 'fellowship of the dig' certainly changed my life forever."
It's safe to say that Drayton's mindset paid off, as he remains a crucial part of the show to this day. As Season 11 continues on, fans can expect to see Drayton and company make more game-changing discoveries.