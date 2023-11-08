The Curse Of Oak Island Season 11: The 5 Biggest Discoveries In Episode 1

Shortly after the start-of-year meeting with the various scientific contributors to the Lagina brothers' Oak Island search, we see the archaeological team — led by Laird Niven — begin its foray into the circular depression on Lot 5. Though most of the obviously man-made additions to the forested location can be attributed to its late owner and custodian, Robert Young, the team has suspicions that he merely contributed to a centuries-old project.

While searching for a foundational wall (that would prove the depression was, in fact, part of a man-made structure that predates the 1760s lot division) and investigating rocks Young left behind, archaeologists Jamie Kouba and Fiona Steele found red earthenware (redware for short). An alternative to stoneware, redware was a type of pottery manufactured and commonly used throughout Europe and North America between the 17th and 18th centuries.

This particular shard of redware found at the site strikes Niven as particularly interesting, as the purple and black glaze appears "unusual." He tells producer Jack Begley, "[Archaeologists] see a lot of coarse earthenware... so when we can't recognize [the time period it belongs to], we immediately wonder if it's earlier." (Niven later describes it as "utilitarian pottery" that wouldn't have changed much over time). When Begley asks how early it could be from, Niven estimates generally that it could have been from the 1600s — which may prove settlers lived near the area before the discovery of the money pit. Needless to say, the discovery left Rick Lagina mystified.