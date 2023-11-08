The Curse Of Oak Island Season 11: Who Makes Up The Cast With Rick & Marty Lagina?

Of course, if there are two people bound to return until every last inch of the island has been searched for treasure: Rick and Marty Lagina. The two brothers have led "The Curse of Oak Island's" treasure hunting operations since 2014, and have been heavily invested in the Oak Island mystery since they were young children (the infamous 1965 issue of "Readers Digest" that initially sparked their interest is currently preserved and displayed at their base of operations). They have been characterized as everything from perpetrators of a great hoax to the last real treasure hunters alive.

The brothers own most of Oak Island, having been previously financed in large part by Marty's numerous successful business ventures. Before the series began, he worked for a number of oil companies (including Amoco) as a petroleum engineer, and during the same time earned his Doctor of Law from the University of Michigan. He's founded two companies, one of which sold for $58 million in the late 90s. Alex Lagina, Marty's son, also appears on the show, having inherited his father's fascination with the legendary bounty. The final family member seen in the Season 11 premiere is Marty and Rick's nephew (and Alex's cousin) Peter Fornetti, who has appeared on the series several times before, though he is only present via video feed in the most recent episode.