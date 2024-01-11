Who Does Felicity Huffman Play On Frasier & How Many Episodes Is She In?

Toward the end of "Frasier," some of the show's defining tensions had begun to slacken. Niles' (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne's (Jane Leeves) longstanding will-they-won't-they had finally resolved to a happy conclusion. Even Martin (John Mahoney) found a partner in Ronee (Wendie Malick). In Season 10, "Frasier" found some much-needed new blood in the form of Julia Wilcox, played by Felicity Huffman.

She might be more famous nowadays because of her role in a college admissions scandal, but in 2003, up-and-coming actress Huffman made her "Frasier" debut. Julia was introduced in Season 10, Episode 12 as the new financial reporter for KACL and ultimately appeared in eight episodes through the beginning of Season 11. She is also one of the more controversial characters in the "Frasier" universe, beginning with the title of her book — "Day Trade Your Way Out of Debt" — that got her sacked from CNBC. It takes a matter of moments for Julia to develop an uneasy rapport with Roz (Peri Gilpin), whom she refers to as "Rizzo." Indeed, Julia is abrasive with nearly everyone she meets.

Julia's relationship with Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) is prickly from the jump, with Frasier simultaneously repelled by and attracted to his new colleague. When the pair rattles off insults at each other, he borrows a line from his old "Cheers" colleague Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and asks, "Are you as turned on as I am?" (The come-on doesn't exactly land, leading to a sexual harassment seminar). Frasier and Julia eventually soften toward one another, even if they're still bothered by one another's arrogance. At the end of Season 10, they strike up a romance.