When Did Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Join Cheers - And Why?
Before Kelsey Grammer became an integral part of the "Cheers" family, he was a Juilliard dropout with a few Broadway theater credits to his name. But by the time he was introduced as Frasier Crane in 1984, he was well on his way to establishing a figure who was so beloved, he was later resurrected in two spin-off series, both named after the character.
"Cheers" audiences first met Frasier in Season 3's two-part premiere episode entitled "Rebound." Frasier is a psychiatrist whom Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) meets during her time at a psychiatric hospital, and she introduces him to her ex, Sam Malone (Ted Danson) in the hopes of helping Sam process their breakup and cope with his alcoholism. As the season progresses, Frasier and Diane enter a relationship.
In an article promoting the newest "Frasier" spin-off, which premiered on Paramount+ in 2023, "Cheers" co-creator James Burrows told Deadline that the character was created with the express purpose of reintegrating Diane back into the show. He says, "It was a [four-episode] arc but at the end of the first [episode], we said, 'This guy is too funny and he fits a niche on the show that we don't have.'"
Frasier didn't start out as a fan favorite
Kelsey Grammer auditioned for and was offered the role of Frasier Crane after John Lithgow turned it down. Aside from Grammer not being the show's first choice for the role, his character also struggled to find favor with audiences, who were already committed to Sam and Diane's will they/won't they relationship.
In GQ's comprehensive oral history commemorating the show's 30th anniversary, "Cheers" co-creator Glen Charles said, "Kelsey told me one time [that] after his first season, he was in a bar, and this guy walks up and says, "Are you that pin d**k that plays Frasier?" He was actually upset that Frasier was coming between Sam and Diane." The creators also mentioned that the show received "anti-fan mail" about Grammer, although the actor said they kept that information from him at the time.
In Season 3, Frasier and Diane are engaged to be married, but Frasier returns for Season 4 and shares that Diane ended up leaving him at the altar during their European wedding. But behind the scenes, actress Shelley Long — who was pregnant at the time — and Grammer were also having issues. Long heard that the writers were considering writing her pregnancy into the show and having Frasier be the father, which she thought audiences would object to. Grammer said it created some tension between the two, which was resolved after their characters ended their romantic relationship.