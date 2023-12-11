When Did Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Join Cheers - And Why?

Before Kelsey Grammer became an integral part of the "Cheers" family, he was a Juilliard dropout with a few Broadway theater credits to his name. But by the time he was introduced as Frasier Crane in 1984, he was well on his way to establishing a figure who was so beloved, he was later resurrected in two spin-off series, both named after the character.

"Cheers" audiences first met Frasier in Season 3's two-part premiere episode entitled "Rebound." Frasier is a psychiatrist whom Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) meets during her time at a psychiatric hospital, and she introduces him to her ex, Sam Malone (Ted Danson) in the hopes of helping Sam process their breakup and cope with his alcoholism. As the season progresses, Frasier and Diane enter a relationship.

In an article promoting the newest "Frasier" spin-off, which premiered on Paramount+ in 2023, "Cheers" co-creator James Burrows told Deadline that the character was created with the express purpose of reintegrating Diane back into the show. He says, "It was a [four-episode] arc but at the end of the first [episode], we said, 'This guy is too funny and he fits a niche on the show that we don't have.'"