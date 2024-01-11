William Shatner's Star Trek IV Behavior Forced Catherine Hicks To Stand Up For Herself

Thanks to William Shatner's camera-loving behavior, it didn't take phasers to stun actor Catherine Hicks on the set of "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home."

In the 1986 sci-fi movie hit — directed by Spock actor Leonard Nimoy — Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the Starship Enterprise return home to San Francisco to find a humpback whale to transport to their current timeline. The mission is crucial since the humpback whale — a species that is extinct in the Enterprise crew's future — is the only creature capable of communicating with an alien race to avoid Earth's decimation. Hicks was a pivotal player in "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home's" whale storyline since Kirk needed her character, marine mammal scientist Dr. Gillian Taylor, to achieve the difficult task of retrieving the humpback whale.

No matter how important Taylor was to the storyline, Hicks playfully recalled how Shatner tried to hog the spotlight during their scenes together. "I remember the fun, the kindness, just the kidding around, the joyfulness, and fighting for some close-ups, the tug of war with Bill (Shatner) for close-ups," Hicks recalled in a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com. "It taught me to stand up for myself."

The actor recalled being adamant with Nimoy about the way the movie was being lensed during her big on-camera moments. "I'd go to Leonard (Nimoy) and say, "This is MY shot. I need a single. I'm not going share the shot with Shatner," Hicks said. "He wanted to get in every shot, but you couldn't get mad at him because he was like a devilish brother."