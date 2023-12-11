Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home's Whales Left Fans Furious - But Shouldn't Have

In the movie "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," the now-former crew of the Starship Enterprise travels back in time to 1986 — the year of the film's release — in hopes of capturing a humpback whale and transporting it to their present. According to Spock (Leonard Nimoy), a probe causing havoc on Earth is doing so via a signal that resembles a humpback whale's cry. Since the species is extinct as of the film's present day, they require the use of time travel to obtain a whale that can counteract the signal.

Meanwhile, in the past, Kirk (William Shatner) and his crew helps defend some of the humpback whales they encounter from whalers. As detailed in a retrospective about "Star Trek IV" on the official "Star Trek website" based on primary documents archived by its writer Nicholas Meyer, several of the film's viewers sent in angry letters protesting its whale scenes. These people, it turns out, thought that the production must have disrupted its whale subjects' natural habitats, contrary to its pro-environmental message.

Those whales, however, were not real. They were models designed and supervised by Michael Lanteri, who won an Oscar for "Jurassic Park" and even helped create the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride at Disneyland. While the film does feature some limited footage of real-life whales, those shots are all from afar. The close-ups that inspired angry letters, notably, are all artificial.