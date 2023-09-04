Mean Girls: Who Plays Gretchen Wieners & Why Is She Familiar To Hallmark Fans?
You go, Gretchen Wieners.
"Mean Girls" is filled to the brim with iconic and memorable characters who continue to dominate the cultural conversation. Written by Tina Fey, "Mean Girls" achieved cult-like status the moment it graced cinemas in 2004. The teen comedy managed to score a whopping $130 million worldwide haul on a budget of $18 million, per The Numbers, making it one of Lindsay Lohan's most successful cinematic outings. Besides its infectious and exciting cast, "Mean Girls" primarily succeeded because of its relatable narrative and well-rounded characters.
While Regina George (McAdams) and her complicated exploits to maintain her clout as North Shore High School's resident queen bee are hilarious, it's the Plastics who make the film one of the funniest from the 2000s. Yes, Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) is a legend, but the best Plastics member is obviously Gretchen Wieners. The heir to the Toaster Strudel fortune, Wieners is a standout from "Mean Girls," a mind-boggling force of nature who has her eyes on every development at the school. The character is responsible for some of the most memorable "Mean Girls" moments, including trying to make "fetch" happen. There's also the ever-iconic scene where Santa, played expertly by Damian Leigh, fails to give Wieners a candy cane gram, leading to one of the best lines in all of cinema: "And none for Gretchen Wieners, bye."
Wieners is played by none other than Lacey Chabert, an actress who enjoys a healthy career on both the big and small screen. While she has a number of iconic roles under her belt, Chabert has become a fixture of sorts on the Hallmark Channel thanks to her multiple headlining appearances in several of the network's most popular films, such as 2016's "A Wish for Christmas."
Lacey Chabert loves Mean Girl's legacy
While she's definitely most well-known for her stint as Gretchen Wieners, Lacey Chabert isn't a one-trick pony. The Mississippi-born star has been working consistently in show business since the '90s. Before she was Gretchen, Chabert was Bianca Montgomery in "All My Children" and Claudia Salinger in "Party of Five." Animated fans might even recognize Chabert as the voice of a number of characters on staples like "Hey Arnold!" and "The Wild Thornberrys." Of course, Chabert's trajectory as an actor changed when she joined the Paramount-produced "Mean Girls."
While discussing the film's legacy in a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Chabert candidly opened up about how she's still surprised by Gretchen Wieners' relevance. She described the reception the film has received as "unbelievable," pointing out how Wieners and her antics are very much a part of her day-to-day life. "People tweet me every day hundreds of times, if not thousands of times [with] lines from the movie: 'That's so fetch!,' 'I'm watching it now,'" Chabert said, adding that it's nice to be "part of something that's so well-received."
If all goes well, Chabert could continue to be a part of the "Mean Girls" universe. While she initially expressed interest in headlining the "Mean Girl" musical which dominated Broadway, there's a possibility that she'll appear in the upcoming Paramount+ film based on the Tony-nominated production. Page Six reported in early 2023 that the core Plastics (Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Chabert) were in talks to return for the musical. However, conversations sorrounding their return stalled over pay disputes. While it's unclear if Chabert will appear in "Mean Girls: The Musical," it's not like she needs the gig. After all, she's one of the Hallmark Channel's most prominent headliners.
Why the Mean Girls star loves making Hallmark movies
Over the last decade, Lacey Chabert has emerged as one of the most prominent personalities on the Hallmark Channel. As one of the network's primary fixtures, audiences get to see Chabert in a number of films in any given year. The "Mean Girls" star has even broken out of the Christmas genre. While Hallmark films certainly have their critics, Chabert doesn't care, explaining to Vulture that she's genuinely interested in the stories and characters that she's able to bring to life. "People talk about the formula of them or certain things we're trying to hit, but it works really well," the "Christmas in Rome" star explained. "It's my job to leave the audience a little bit surprised and try to find a different way into that story," Chabert added.
Chabert has lent her talents to over two dozen Hallmark Channel productions, including the 2014 drama "The Color of Rain," which stands out as one of the darkest and most heartbreaking films the network has put out. In addition to that cult favorite, Chabert has done her fair share of mystery flicks, like the 2019 favorite "Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For." If audiences want diverse and rich Hallmark stories, they'll find them in Chabert's work.
Continuing her chat with Vulture, Chabert opened up about the importance of starring in projects that make her feel good, like Hallmark films. However, Charbert explains that there's equally an emphasis on playing "different types of characters" who allow her to show off her talents. "Just look at 'Mean Girls,'" Chabert said. "Gretchen [Wieners] is such a huge part of my work. But with Hallmark, I play characters that are more like who I am in real life than anywhere else."