Mean Girls: Who Plays Gretchen Wieners & Why Is She Familiar To Hallmark Fans?

You go, Gretchen Wieners.

"Mean Girls" is filled to the brim with iconic and memorable characters who continue to dominate the cultural conversation. Written by Tina Fey, "Mean Girls" achieved cult-like status the moment it graced cinemas in 2004. The teen comedy managed to score a whopping $130 million worldwide haul on a budget of $18 million, per The Numbers, making it one of Lindsay Lohan's most successful cinematic outings. Besides its infectious and exciting cast, "Mean Girls" primarily succeeded because of its relatable narrative and well-rounded characters.

While Regina George (McAdams) and her complicated exploits to maintain her clout as North Shore High School's resident queen bee are hilarious, it's the Plastics who make the film one of the funniest from the 2000s. Yes, Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) is a legend, but the best Plastics member is obviously Gretchen Wieners. The heir to the Toaster Strudel fortune, Wieners is a standout from "Mean Girls," a mind-boggling force of nature who has her eyes on every development at the school. The character is responsible for some of the most memorable "Mean Girls" moments, including trying to make "fetch" happen. There's also the ever-iconic scene where Santa, played expertly by Damian Leigh, fails to give Wieners a candy cane gram, leading to one of the best lines in all of cinema: "And none for Gretchen Wieners, bye."

Wieners is played by none other than Lacey Chabert, an actress who enjoys a healthy career on both the big and small screen. While she has a number of iconic roles under her belt, Chabert has become a fixture of sorts on the Hallmark Channel thanks to her multiple headlining appearances in several of the network's most popular films, such as 2016's "A Wish for Christmas."