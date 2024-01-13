Why The New Night Court Cast Looks So Familiar

NBC's "Night Court" revival manages to both pay tribute to its roots and forge a whole new comedic pathway of its own. Sadly, many of the show's original cast members have passed away over the years. But a few of the show's remaining stars have returned to take part in the series. John Larroquette is back onscreen as the more mature — though still sarcastic — attorney Dan Fielding. Another living cast member from the original show, Marsha Warfield, appeared in Season 2 as the tough-as-nails former bailiff and current private detective Roz.

But the rest of the faces that greet audience members every Tuesday night are likely not familiar to everyone. Fans might remember them from their work in other legendary sitcoms, or their roles onstage, in movies, or dramatic works, but might not be able to remember who they played. Their careers didn't just start with "Night Court," though the show has raised their profiles a few notches. Here's why the "Night Court" reboot cast looks so familiar.