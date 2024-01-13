Why The New Night Court Cast Looks So Familiar
NBC's "Night Court" revival manages to both pay tribute to its roots and forge a whole new comedic pathway of its own. Sadly, many of the show's original cast members have passed away over the years. But a few of the show's remaining stars have returned to take part in the series. John Larroquette is back onscreen as the more mature — though still sarcastic — attorney Dan Fielding. Another living cast member from the original show, Marsha Warfield, appeared in Season 2 as the tough-as-nails former bailiff and current private detective Roz.
But the rest of the faces that greet audience members every Tuesday night are likely not familiar to everyone. Fans might remember them from their work in other legendary sitcoms, or their roles onstage, in movies, or dramatic works, but might not be able to remember who they played. Their careers didn't just start with "Night Court," though the show has raised their profiles a few notches. Here's why the "Night Court" reboot cast looks so familiar.
Melissa Rauch
Melissa Rauch, who essays the part of the chipper Abracadabra "Abby" Stone, is probably the most familiar face in the new "Night Court" to television fans. Rauch is otherwise best known for playing the perky but tough Bernadette Rostenkowski on "The Big Bang Theory," where she pops up in over 200 episodes. Rauch first gained mainstream attention through the American remake of "Kath & Kim," where she portrayed Tina, and she appeared in six episodes of "True Blood" as Summer. On the big screen, her largest part has been that of gymnast-on-the-comeback-trail Hope Ann Greggory in the comedy "The Bronze," which she also co-wrote and co-produced.
Aside from appearing as the cheerful and good-hearted Abby every week on the program, Rauch has a major hand in the production of "Night Court." She serves as an executive producer on the project and also professes herself a proud fan of the original series, which keeps her dedicated to making sure the sequel program reflects the feeling and spirit of its predecessor. All in all, that makes for quite a busy career, but Rauch appears to be accomplishing her aims with aplomb and style.
India de Beaufort
India de Beaufort has made a name for herself as ambitious, hard-nosed prosecuting attorney Olivia Moore on "Night Court," but fans of sitcoms and dramas alike are probably familiar with her work in comedy and even children's television programming, especially if they live in England. De Beaufort got started with her acting career in her native England, where she was a regular on "The Basil Brush Show," a short-lived children's sitcom. Comedy Central fans might recall her role as Aneka in the sword-and-sandal parody "Kröd Mändoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire." She appeared in 12 episodes of "One Tree Hill" as Laura and 3 episodes of "Necessary Roughness" as India. She was also a regular on the short-lived series "Jane by Design," "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World," and "Blood & Oil."
De Beaufort has long balanced comedy with drama; she participated in brief story arcs on "Chicago P.D.," "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Firefly Lane." Add to that recurring roles on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Younger," and "One Day at a Time," and you definitely have a versatile actor.
What's one of de Beaufort's favorite things about appearing on "Night Court"? She told Looper in 2023 that the live audience is one of the best parts of filming a sitcom. "It's so neat to have people come in week to week and see their response to the show," she said.
Lacretta
Lacretta is the newest face to the series, with a shorter resume. Her work as the gregarious and quirky bailiff Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is actually the most substantive part she's had in television or film since joining the acting game. She was mainly a theatrical actress before popping up on "Night Court," and her parts on the road and in Broadway productions include "The Book of Mormon," "Disaster! The Musical on Broadway," and "Avenue Q."
On the small screen, Lacretta has had guest starring roles and minor cameos in "Gotham," Broad City," "30 Rock," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." She's also appeared in the film "Second Act" with Jennifer Lopez and the TV movie "Salvage."
Playing Gurgs has allowed Lacretta one thing — the freedom to reply to any situation with boldness. She told Looper in April 2023 that Gurgs' sense of creativity mirrors her own, but the character lacks the more mature filter she maintains. "I'm definitely an imaginative person; I'm a playful person. I'm a Pisces, I'm a dreamer — my head is in the clouds — and I feel the same way about Gurgs. She just gets to respond more freely than I do as an adult," she admitted.
Kapil Talwalkar
Kapil Talwalkar definitely made an impression on "Night Court" viewers as the neurotic Neil. Seemingly set to become a love interest for Abby, the character has instead disappeared during Season 2 — a result of the decision to move the show in a different direction. Talwalkar has continued with his career since leaving "Night Court"; he landed a role in the upcoming film "Paper Flowers," based on a story that went viral on the internet.
Talwalkar got his start working in small independent films such as "Prep School" and "Geeta." American audiences will likely best remember him from "Zooey's Extraordinary Playlist," where he portrayed Tobin. He appeared in six episodes of the rebooted version of "Charmed" as Dev, and has also guest-starred in "Home Economics," "Bollyweird," and "American Princess." His big screen roles include a part in "Americanish."
Though Talwalkar is no longer a regular on the program, Neil will forever remain a part of the "Night Court" world, and his face will forever be a fondly recalled one.