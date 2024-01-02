Night Court's Marsha Warfield Gets Candid About Her Return & The Future Of Roz - Exclusive Interview

Of the core cast, as you referenced, you and John are all that's left from the original "Night Court" series. Did you two talk about your former co-stars and old times on the set of the revival, and is there a specific memory that stands out about the original cast that always brings a smile to your face?

All of them. We liked each other and worked [well] together. We spent a lot of time working together, so being on that set with John was old-folks-on-the-porch comfortable. We talked about all that. It was all affectionate, and a different kind of reminiscing than it is when you're at someone's memorial with their family. We could enjoy the memories while dealing with this whole new "Night Court" situation, which is surreal.

When the revival came to you about reprising your role, was Roz's storyline about where she wound up in life already set, or did you encourage them to go in a direction you felt was in tune with who she was and is?

I had nothing to do with it. I found out when I read the script, and I was pleasantly surprised and happy to do it. I thought it was bold, but not surprising or intimidating at all. I liked that it was understated. It's a fact that's important to the plot, but it's not what the show [revolves around]. I thought it was great, and I was like, "Hey, they like me."

In the revival, Lacretta has stepped into the bailiff role as Gurgs, and she has gotten a lot of comparisons to Roz. What did you think of her when you first met? Did she ask for any advice, or did you offer any?

I don't have any advice for her. I wish her the best. The only advice I had told her was, "Do you. Be you. This is yours now. Take it, and run with it. I hope it's the experience for you that it was for me." It changed my whole life, and I hope that happens for her. I hope all the goodness there is to get out of it falls into her lap, because she's great. She's wonderful. She's doing her thing.

It's like when people used to compare me to Whoopi Goldberg. We were both new comics at the same time, and people were like, "Oh, there's another Black woman doing standup." I was like, "Okay." When I saw her doing her thing, I was like, "We're nothing alike." We only had that one thing in common. Otherwise, she does her thing and I do mine. When you look at Lacretta, you might make that superficial comparison, but we're not alike. She's doing her thing and I'm doing mine. I wish her all the best. Go run with it, girl. Do your thing.