Night Court's Marsha Warfield Gets Candid About Her Return & The Future Of Roz - Exclusive Interview
Marsha Warfield has an admirable career under her belt, but she may be best known for playing brusque bailiff Roz on the hit 1980s sitcom "Night Court." Warfield joined the "Night Court" cast in Season 4, replacing Florence Halop, who died during the filming of the previous season (Halop had in turn replaced Selma Diamond, who also passed away). Despite the late entry, the now 69-year-old actor and comedian quickly became a fan favorite with her dry, salty, no-nonsense humor in the courtroom.
The original series, which also starred Harry Anderson, John Larroquette, and Markie Post, ran for nine seasons from 1984 to 1992 on NBC. Over 30 years later, the network revival of the show immediately enamored viewers, becoming an instant hit with 7.39 million people tuning into the 2023 premiere. Starring Melissa Rauch and Larroquette, the new "Night Court" is more of a continuation of the story than a reboot, with Rauch portraying Judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Stone (played by Anderson, who died in 2018), and Larroquette reprising his Emmy-winning role of Dan Fielding.
The nostalgia continued when, at the end of Season 1, the series brought back Warfield to reprise Roz, who returns for the Season 2 premiere that airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Warfield opened up about what it felt like to return to the "Night Court" set, what's in store for Roz, and how it feels to be one of the last two living cast members from the original series.
Warfield felt 'very comfortable' back on the Night Court set
It's exciting to see you back on "Night Court." I grew up watching the show by sneaking out of bed and hiding behind the couch while my parents tuned in, so I was so happy when this revival included John Larroquette and now you. Can you tell us how being part of the "Night Court" revival came about?
First, I have to tell you, a long time ago as a little girl, the show I snuck up behind the couch to watch was the Smothers Brothers' ["My Brother the Angel"]. You asked me about being back on "Night Court" — they asked me to do it and I said yes. That's pretty much how it went. It was pretty seamless, and I was happy to do it.
When you signed on, did you know what you were getting into when it came to the revival?
No, I followed it on social media like everybody else. I had never met Melissa Rauch or anybody involved in the production, and nobody was like, "Do you have any advice for them?" They did their own thing, and I was there for it. I've always hoped for the best for them, and I was interested to see what direction they went in and had no idea I would be part of the show until they asked me.
Had you and John Larroquette kept in touch over the years? What was it like seeing him on the set again after three decades away?
It was different than the way I had been seeing him, which was at cast members' funerals. I had seen him at Harry's memorial and at Markie's, and, other than social media, that was pretty much the only contact we had over a long period of time. Being on set with him was a whole different experience than that and was a lot more familiar, a lot more comfortable, and a lot more pleasant.
What is your favorite part about working with him again? Did you two fall back into an old rhythm?
Yes, that was probably my favorite part about working with him. It's very comfortable and familiar. He's got so many Emmys, he said, "Stop giving them to me." The nerve! I don't have one, so I'm like, "I'll stand behind you and catch one of them." He's a known entity, so you can relax when you're working with John. I enjoy playing the straight woman to his insanity.
She and Larroquette reminisced about the past on set
Of the core cast, as you referenced, you and John are all that's left from the original "Night Court" series. Did you two talk about your former co-stars and old times on the set of the revival, and is there a specific memory that stands out about the original cast that always brings a smile to your face?
All of them. We liked each other and worked [well] together. We spent a lot of time working together, so being on that set with John was old-folks-on-the-porch comfortable. We talked about all that. It was all affectionate, and a different kind of reminiscing than it is when you're at someone's memorial with their family. We could enjoy the memories while dealing with this whole new "Night Court" situation, which is surreal.
When the revival came to you about reprising your role, was Roz's storyline about where she wound up in life already set, or did you encourage them to go in a direction you felt was in tune with who she was and is?
I had nothing to do with it. I found out when I read the script, and I was pleasantly surprised and happy to do it. I thought it was bold, but not surprising or intimidating at all. I liked that it was understated. It's a fact that's important to the plot, but it's not what the show [revolves around]. I thought it was great, and I was like, "Hey, they like me."
In the revival, Lacretta has stepped into the bailiff role as Gurgs, and she has gotten a lot of comparisons to Roz. What did you think of her when you first met? Did she ask for any advice, or did you offer any?
I don't have any advice for her. I wish her the best. The only advice I had told her was, "Do you. Be you. This is yours now. Take it, and run with it. I hope it's the experience for you that it was for me." It changed my whole life, and I hope that happens for her. I hope all the goodness there is to get out of it falls into her lap, because she's great. She's wonderful. She's doing her thing.
It's like when people used to compare me to Whoopi Goldberg. We were both new comics at the same time, and people were like, "Oh, there's another Black woman doing standup." I was like, "Okay." When I saw her doing her thing, I was like, "We're nothing alike." We only had that one thing in common. Otherwise, she does her thing and I do mine. When you look at Lacretta, you might make that superficial comparison, but we're not alike. She's doing her thing and I'm doing mine. I wish her all the best. Go run with it, girl. Do your thing.
Melissa Rauch is the 'heart' of the Night Court revival
Melissa has been a big part of getting this revival off the ground and making it so successful. What's it been like working with her?
I didn't meet her until I walked on the set, but she is the heart of this whole project. That's the key to this "Night Court" — that heartfelt undercurrent of affection and respect for the characters and the audience. Melissa brings that same kind of heart Harry brought under his scamp. A lot of people don't know that he was a street performer and a conman of sorts. He was Harry the Hat from "Cheers," and was such a scamp.
He also had a huge heart and was a really good guy. Melissa is a really good woman and she loves the show and respects the show in the way you have to in order to make it work. I have all the faith in this show based on that ... My mentor used to say, "What comes from the heart goes to the heart," and I think that's a big part of why people like "Night Court."
Did stepping onto the set of the revival for the first time feel like being on the original? Are there a lot of props used from the past?
A lot of it is original. There's a lot of stuff that's authentic, but there are some differences. It's a different sound stage, so they've had to make a few different configurations. On the whole, though, it was the same "Night Court." I was back on [the original] "Night Court," so it wasn't strange at all. It was surreal, but it was not intimidating. It was comfortable. It was a very comfortable experience, like a warm and fuzzy daydream.
When the series ended in 1992, did you take home any props or keepsakes?
I took things home with me, but I don't still have them now. I've had a pretty tumultuous life, so I don't have a lot of things that I probably should have. There are things that you can't lose, and they're more valuable. The things I took are what allowed me to be able to come back. I took a lot of good memories, good relationships, and happy times. Those are far more precious. Those seeds have fortunately grown and allowed people from the past to welcome me into their present and future.
You took two decades off from the limelight before returning to acting for a recurring role on "9-1-1" starting in 2021. What made you leave and what made you come back?
I left primarily because of family, and it was for the best for my mental health. When I got better, I decided to try it again.
When it comes to the ["Night Court"] Season 1 finale and the Season 2 premiere, is that it for you or will you appear in more episodes?
I wish I knew. If I knew, I would tell you. I would not keep it a secret. I have no idea where the show is going or whether I'll be asked to be part of it again. If I am, I'll be more than happy to return. If not, I'm more than happy to say, "I wish you all the best, and thank you for the lovely evening."
"Night Court" returns to NBC on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning with the Season 2 premiere on January 2 and will stream the next day on Peacock.
This interview has been edited for clarity.