Night Court's Lacretta On What It Takes To Bring Gurgs To Life - Exclusive Interview

This is your first major television role. What have you learned from on-screen veterans Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette?

It's an infinite list of things. I love how they listen. I love how they are unapologetic. I've learned how to pace myself from them. I've learned how to relax. I've learned grace from them. It's been a beautiful experience working with the both of them.

What's it like working with John in particular? Has he regaled you with any memories from the original set that you can share?

So, so many. My favorite one ... I was trying to gain some backstory, so I did some research and brought in a picture for him. It was him and Marsha [Warfield], and she was embracing him, and it was a beautiful picture. It was in black and white, and he said, "That's from the episode where we both got trapped in the elevator and I found out that Roz was diabetic, so Dan helped her take her insulin shot." I was like, "That's amazing." I still have to look for that episode.

I also talked to him about an episode where Roz teaches him how to ballroom dance, and there was a little bit of flirtatiousness that happened. I was like, "What was that about? Did they ever explore that?" and he was like, "No, they went on to more lascivious characters as far as Dan was concerned." But he said that he had a lot of fun filming that episode with her.

Any funny or memorable moments from the revival involving either him or Melissa that stand out?

Some things are inappropriate. [laughs] But we've had our fair share of laughs. At the [Season 1] wrap party, they showed us an amazing gag reel of things that had happened. We're constantly laughing, which is awesome because everybody should laugh more during the day. It's not just because we're doing a comedy — it's because all five of us are such funny people, and we're always telling stories and talking about our day and all the zany and quirky things that happened to us. We bring all that energy on set.

One day, we were standing in the hallway set between the courtroom and Abby's chambers, and I look over and see John, like, "Yeah, he's there." All of a sudden, out of the blue, he scares me. I was like, "How did you do that? I knew you were there. You didn't jump around the corner. You were there, I saw you, you had your hands in your pocket, and then all of a sudden there was a jump scare."

He has what I call "sunshine eyes." When he smiles, his eyes are these arcs and his cheeks puff up, and he looks like a six-year-old. He looked like a giant six-year-old that was so proud of what he had done, that he scared me so bad. We don't prank each other on a regular basis, so I think that's why it scared me so bad ... I'm only 5'4", so he stands a foot taller than me. I'm slightly taller than Melissa, who comes up to his elbow, so we're all little elves and fairies running around this giant all day.