Marvel Unveils Ultimate Spider-Man's Very Different Origin Story

"Ultimate Spider-Man" #1 opens with an early middle-aged Peter Parker still reeling from the loss of Aunt May, as she was one of the many victims of the Maker and his council's attack, which has been framed on Tony Stark. He joins Mary Jane Watson, his Uncle Ben, and his two children in a gathering honoring the lives lost in the terrorist attack.

Peter returns to the Daily Bugle and discovers J. Jonah Jameson quit after higher-ups called for an editorial restructuring, leading Ben and Jameson to discuss creating their own publication and offering Peter a chance to join them. While Peter contemplates the opportunity, wondering if he can take on a new job with a promise of less pay, he reveals to Ben that he can't help but feel like something isn't right in his life despite his happiness with MJ and his kids.

In a later conversation with MJ, he admits he needs to change, and she concurs, saying he's been walking around for years with a cloud hanging over his head. Peter agrees but ensures his wife that none of his problems are connected to their marriage or relationship. He gets some fresh air, and the story flashes back a day before, where he gets a message from Tony Stark, who sets Peter's origin in motion — the same one the Maker initially stole from him.