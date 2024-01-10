Marvel Unveils Ultimate Spider-Man's Very Different Origin Story
Contains spoilers for "Ultimate Spider-Man" #1 (by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, Cory Petit, and Matthew Wilson).
Marvel's newest Spider-Man has officially been born in the new Ultimate Universe. However, unlike Peter Parker's classic origin from Earth-616 or the original Ultimate version (an entirely different character) being bitten by a spider, the hero doesn't get his powers in a freak accident. Instead, he is deliberately given spider-like abilities decades after they were initially stolen from him.
Marvel's new Ultimate Universe was recently born from the Maker, as the evil Reed Richards variant attempts to recreate his destroyed world. He initially succeeds in bringing a version of the Ultimate Universe to life where he rules the reality, aligning himself with a secret council operating in the shadows. In the process, he makes sure heroes that potentially would rise against him never come to be, interfering with their origins and preventing them from gaining powers, including Spider-Man. the Maker prevents Peter from ever getting bitten by a spider, leading him down a much different path than he would have been on. Now, more than 20 years after the villain's intervention, Peter is learning the truth about the hero he could have been and is becoming Spider-Man much later than it was supposed to happen.
Peter Parker's life before getting powers
"Ultimate Spider-Man" #1 opens with an early middle-aged Peter Parker still reeling from the loss of Aunt May, as she was one of the many victims of the Maker and his council's attack, which has been framed on Tony Stark. He joins Mary Jane Watson, his Uncle Ben, and his two children in a gathering honoring the lives lost in the terrorist attack.
Peter returns to the Daily Bugle and discovers J. Jonah Jameson quit after higher-ups called for an editorial restructuring, leading Ben and Jameson to discuss creating their own publication and offering Peter a chance to join them. While Peter contemplates the opportunity, wondering if he can take on a new job with a promise of less pay, he reveals to Ben that he can't help but feel like something isn't right in his life despite his happiness with MJ and his kids.
In a later conversation with MJ, he admits he needs to change, and she concurs, saying he's been walking around for years with a cloud hanging over his head. Peter agrees but ensures his wife that none of his problems are connected to their marriage or relationship. He gets some fresh air, and the story flashes back a day before, where he gets a message from Tony Stark, who sets Peter's origin in motion — the same one the Maker initially stole from him.
How Spider-Man gets his powers
Peter Parker finds a device calling out to him, and when he approaches it, it sends out a hologram of Tony Stark in his Iron Lad armor. He reveals he's sending a message six months from the future and is in hiding after attempts on his life. Tony says he wasn't responsible for the terrorist attack that took all of those lives and gives Peter a device containing a suit and a bio-organic catalyst to turn him into a superhero. He explains that 20 years ago, Peter was supposed to be bitten by a radioactive spider, making him one of the most important heroes on Earth. But, with the Maker traveling in time and preventing his origin from passing, Peter never got to become the web-slinger — until now.
The story flashes forward a day into the present, where Peter activates the device Tony gave him. It breaks apart in his hands, leaving him with a radioactive spider. Peter promptly puts the spider on his hand as he embraces his stolen past, gaining the powers of Spider-Man. The issue ends with Peter standing on a rooftop in his new Spider-Man suit as he prepares for action while striking an iconic pose. The new Ultimate Universe Spider-Man might have waited longer than most to become the web-slinger, but now, with a renewed sense of purpose, he's ready to be the hero the world needs.
What's next for Ultimate Spider-Man?
The new Ultimate Spider-Man's adventures will pit him against the latest iteration of the Green Goblin — who might not be a villain like his Earth-616 counterpart. In "Ultimate Spider-Man" #1, the Green Goblin can be seen attacking the Kingpin and his forces, setting off a bomb inside his vehicle. While the Green Goblin's identity hasn't been revealed, Harry Osborn, who lost his parents in the explosion by the Maker and his council, could be behind the deadly vigilante looking for vengeance for what he's lost.
The tease for "Ultimate Spider-Man" #2 hints Green Goblin will be a hero, not a villain, creating an interesting new dynamic between him and Spider-Man. However, the Green Goblin may be pretending to be a good guy to the public when he is actually up to more nefarious deeds when in his armor. Check out the cover for the issue (out February 21) with the text solicit following.
THE MOST SURPRISING SPIDER-MAN STORY OF THE 21ST CENTURY CONTINUES! Spider-Man faces his first super villain! J. Jonah Jameson's quest to uncover who is really pulling the strings of this new Ultimate Universe leads to a shocking revelation! And New York City welcomes its newest hero...the Green Goblin!
"Ultimate Spider-Man" #1 proves to be a much-needed breath of fresh air for the Marvel hero. It gives excited Spider-Man readers different versions of its usual heroes and villains and sets the stage for an intriguing story for the web-slinger and his closest allies. The comic is in stores now.