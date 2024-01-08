Why An Ultimate Spider-Man Preview With No Action Is Getting Marvel Fans Hyped

Spider-Man readers have long voiced their displeasure about Spider-Man's growth being stuck in the mud in the main Marvel Universe. It seems every time Peter Parker makes progress in taking his relationship with Mary Jane Watson to the next level, whether that is getting married or having kids, it is later taken away through convoluted means, such as his deal with Mephisto in "Spider-Man: One More Day." However, in the "Ultimate Spider-Man" preview, a glimpse of Peter and M.J. alongside their children has fans hyped, even without anything really happening in the pages besides a brief conversation among the Parker family.

On a Reddit thread about the preview, the top-voted comment, by u/HygorBohmHubner, reads, "Five pages. Just five pages and I'm already happy about a Spider-Man-related comic despite the current ASM trying to stomp on my heart." Meanwhile, u/DavidKirk2000 points out how funny it is that five pages of "Ultimate Spider-Man" have readers more hopeful than the current run: "The fact that people are more excited about this preview coming out than anything going on with 616 Spidey right now is objectively hilarious." And u/Corsair219 comments, "Wow, Peter Parker actually allowed to grow up. Already better than 616 Parker."

Readers crave seeing the web-slinger allowed to be happy, even if temporarily, and haven't gotten much of that in the main title. "Ultimate Spider-Man" might eventually pivot to a helpless and sad Spider-Man. Still, the preview is a breath of fresh air, as it shows Peter and M.J. without all the dysfunction and chaos that's consumed their stories in the central Earth-616 "Amazing Spider-Man" series.