Why An Ultimate Spider-Man Preview With No Action Is Getting Marvel Fans Hyped
A new Ultimate Spider-Man is set to star in his own ongoing series from Marvel Comics. However, unlike the main version of the web-slinger from Earth-616, whose status quo hasn't changed in years, with the hero experiencing little growth when it comes to having a family and aging, Spider-Man is getting the chance to do so in the new universe. The preview for the upcoming "Ultimate Spider-Man" comic may not feature any action or surprising teases, but it still has Spider-Man fans extremely excited about what's coming soon for Peter Parker.
Following the Maker's escape from Earth-616 in the recent "Ultimate Invasion" miniseries, the evil variant of Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four — originating from the destroyed Ultimate Universe — creates a new version of his erased world, attempting to rule it with an iron fist. The Maker takes several heroes off the map, intervening with their origins to ensure they never come to be in his new reality. Unfortunately for the villain, his reign doesn't last, as a new Ultimate Universe forms in his defeat. As a result, a new Ultimate Spider-Man is coming soon, and a preview of his debut issue from AIPT is causing considerable excitement among readers who have long wanted to see the evolution of Peter Parker.
Ultimate Spider-Man is giving fans what they want
Spider-Man readers have long voiced their displeasure about Spider-Man's growth being stuck in the mud in the main Marvel Universe. It seems every time Peter Parker makes progress in taking his relationship with Mary Jane Watson to the next level, whether that is getting married or having kids, it is later taken away through convoluted means, such as his deal with Mephisto in "Spider-Man: One More Day." However, in the "Ultimate Spider-Man" preview, a glimpse of Peter and M.J. alongside their children has fans hyped, even without anything really happening in the pages besides a brief conversation among the Parker family.
On a Reddit thread about the preview, the top-voted comment, by u/HygorBohmHubner, reads, "Five pages. Just five pages and I'm already happy about a Spider-Man-related comic despite the current ASM trying to stomp on my heart." Meanwhile, u/DavidKirk2000 points out how funny it is that five pages of "Ultimate Spider-Man" have readers more hopeful than the current run: "The fact that people are more excited about this preview coming out than anything going on with 616 Spidey right now is objectively hilarious." And u/Corsair219 comments, "Wow, Peter Parker actually allowed to grow up. Already better than 616 Parker."
Readers crave seeing the web-slinger allowed to be happy, even if temporarily, and haven't gotten much of that in the main title. "Ultimate Spider-Man" might eventually pivot to a helpless and sad Spider-Man. Still, the preview is a breath of fresh air, as it shows Peter and M.J. without all the dysfunction and chaos that's consumed their stories in the central Earth-616 "Amazing Spider-Man" series.
The series is an exciting change of pace for Spider-Man
Giving Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson a chance at happiness with a family is an exciting and necessary change for the character. Ultimate Peter is not the version readers are used to seeing and can be taken in directions that old editorial mandates wouldn't allow for, creating bold new storytelling avenues for Spider-Man. Writer Jonathan Hickman explained to AIPT that he wants to shift from the same old, same old and do something fresh with Peter in the Ultimate Universe: "When we decided that we were going to do a book about an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we wanted to lean into him starting his superhero life from a very different place than what's traditionally expected. Peter and M.J. being married is one of many decisions we made that underline this being quite a 'different' kind of Spider-Man story."
Check out the main cover art for "Ultimate Spider-Man" #1, by Marco Checchetto, featuring the hero in action with a snowy backdrop, followed by the text solicit for the issue.
Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero...who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!
Spider-Man's new beginnings in the new Ultimate Universe start when "Ultimate Spider-Man" #1 arrives at comic book stores and online retailers on January 10, 2024.