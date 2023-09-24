Marvel Announces The All-New Ultimate Spider-Man
Back in the year 2000, Marvel Comics made the bold decision to launch the Ultimate Universe: a new line of comic titles establishing a fresh take on the Marvel universe and its characters for new readers to delve into. Most agree that the imprint wasn't much of a success, with the introduction of Miles Morales' Spider-Man being one of the few high points, but the Ultimate series certainly has its fans. The universe seemed to come to an end in 2015, but it returned in a new form in 2023 and is about to bring back one of its more popular titles with a fresh coat of paint.
The official Marvel Entertainment account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shared on September 20 that a rebooted take on "Ultimate Spider-Man" is coming to comic stands everywhere. The title comes after the "Ultimate Invasion" limited series from writer Jonathan Hickman debuted in June, running for a total of four installments and setting up a new Ultimate Universe. According to the post, Hickman and Marco Checchetto will helm "Ultimate Spider-Man," and fans can expect to learn more about the comic line's comeback at New York Comic-Con.
It'll be interesting to see what the revamped take on "Ultimate Spider-Man," which originally ran from 2000 to 2009, has in store following the events of "Ultimate Invasion."
Ultimate Invasion sets up a new Ultimate Universe, and a new Ultimate Spider-Man
So, how does "Ultimate Invasion" go about bringing back the Ultimate Universe? Well, it really doesn't. The four-part story puts the spotlight on the Maker — formerly known as Reed Richards, perhaps better known as Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic Four — who plans to bring back his home universe, Earth-1610, after it is destroyed during the 2015 "Secret Wars" storyline. As one of the last remnants of the old Ultimate Universe, the Maker escapes the main Marvel Universe on Earth-616, venturing to Earth-6160 and influencing key events.
At this point in the new Ultimate Universe of Earth-6160, Peter Parker's story hasn't gone the way most would expect. The Maker actually prevents him from being bitten by the spider that famously grants him his Spider-Man abilities in most other Marvel continuities, and outside of this occurrence in "Ultimate Invasion" #1, we haven't seen this new take on Parker do much else. One has to imagine that the return of "Ultimate Spider-Man" will bring with it an origin story for this interpretation of the web-slinger — albeit with some tweaks to differentiate him from his Earth-616 counterpart.
"Ultimate Spider-Man" swings into action sometime in 2024.