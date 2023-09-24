Marvel Announces The All-New Ultimate Spider-Man

Back in the year 2000, Marvel Comics made the bold decision to launch the Ultimate Universe: a new line of comic titles establishing a fresh take on the Marvel universe and its characters for new readers to delve into. Most agree that the imprint wasn't much of a success, with the introduction of Miles Morales' Spider-Man being one of the few high points, but the Ultimate series certainly has its fans. The universe seemed to come to an end in 2015, but it returned in a new form in 2023 and is about to bring back one of its more popular titles with a fresh coat of paint.

The official Marvel Entertainment account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shared on September 20 that a rebooted take on "Ultimate Spider-Man" is coming to comic stands everywhere. The title comes after the "Ultimate Invasion" limited series from writer Jonathan Hickman debuted in June, running for a total of four installments and setting up a new Ultimate Universe. According to the post, Hickman and Marco Checchetto will helm "Ultimate Spider-Man," and fans can expect to learn more about the comic line's comeback at New York Comic-Con.

It'll be interesting to see what the revamped take on "Ultimate Spider-Man," which originally ran from 2000 to 2009, has in store following the events of "Ultimate Invasion."