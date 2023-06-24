Ultimate Invasion Is Changing The Marvel Universe - Here's What To Expect

The Ultimate Universe was created in the 2000s, with the reality serving as an alternate timeline where recognizable heroes and villains were reimagined. The universe allowed writers and artists to tackle iconic characters and make significant changes to their past, present, and future without worrying about the strains of continuity. For readers, they had the chance to jump into a comic and not worry about the decades of previous stories that shaped the current arcs.

The Ultimate Universe featured the introduction of "Ultimate Spider-Man" by Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley, allowing them to start fresh with Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Meanwhile, the Avengers became the Ultimates, with bold new redesigns and origin changes to its most iconic members, including transforming Hulk into an even more untethered, cannibalistic rage monster. The Ultimate Universe inspired the Marvel Cinematic Universe in several major ways, including basing Nick Fury's new appearance on Samuel L. Jackson's and the importance of S.H.I.E.L.D. in forming the Avengers.

Despite the Ultimate Universe's early success, the wheels eventually fell off. The characters eventually became edgy caricatures of their usual selves, with the "Ultimatum" crossover being the final nail in the coffin of the original world. Marvel would relaunch the new version of the Ultimate Universe, introducing Miles Morales' Spider-Man and transforming Reed Richards into his villainous persona as The Maker. But, following the events of "Secret Wars," the Ultimate Universe would be destroyed with incursions leading to the world's death, and its only two survivors are Morales and the twisted version of Mister Fantastic.

Now, The Maker is out for revenge and attempting to bring back his world with a twist.