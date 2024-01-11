Yellowstone Star Gil Birmingham Confirms Kevin Costner's On-Set Behavior

There's been much ado about Kevin Costner's behind-the-scenes behavior on "Yellowstone" over the last year. As the show's central star has been battling it out with Taylor Sheridan and the Paramount Network, fans have begun to speculate that his character will be killed off when the show returns for Season 5, Part 2. That is, if he comes back at all.

However, his co-star Gil Birmingham, who plays John Dutton's (Costner) occasional ally and rival Chief Rainwater on "Yellowstone," has nothing but good things to say about his co-star. The actor said as much at The Critics Choice Awards on January 7, 2024 (via Fox News). "Kevin is [an] extraordinary talent; he has been for his whole career, and it's not any different on our show," Birmingham said. "He's a major leader, and we have such deep respect and appreciation for him." Additionally, Birmingham also gave Costner's leadership skills immense praise.

"I think he's a mentor to everyone on our set," the actor said. "His vast experience and just his amazing presence, how he portrays John Dutton. We all learn something every day with him," he explained.