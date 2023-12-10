Why Did Tom Cruise Change His Name?

Over the last 40 years, Tom Cruise's name has been prominently featured in the center of billboards and posters for classic films like "Mission Impossible," "Interview with the Vampire," and "Top Gun." Perhaps, in an alternate universe, a slightly longer name would have been displayed, as Cruise's birth certificate actually reads Thomas Cruise Mapother IV. It's been reported that the "Rain Man" star's talent agent urged him to be credited as Tom Cruise for his projects, presumably due to the name's undeniable catchiness. The agent may have also correctly surmised that Cruise enjoys stunt work, specifically cruising on fast-moving vehicles.

While it does not seem to have been confirmed by the actor, Cruise may have also amended his surname because he is the namesake of his father, Thomas Cruise Mapother III. Cruise stated he harbored resentment toward his father and alleged he inflicted abuse in a 2006 Parade interview. "He was a bully and a coward. He was the kind of person where, if something goes wrong, they kick you. It was a great lesson in my life—how he'd lull you in, make you feel safe and then, bang! For me, it was like, 'There's something wrong with this guy. Don't trust him. Be careful around him,'" stated the star.

Cruise also shared that his late mother, Mary Lee Pfeiffer, eventually fled from her then-husband. "My mother finally had the courage to stand up to my dad and go, 'No more! I'm not taking it. So long,'" stated the actor.