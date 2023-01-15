Today's Studio Tax Write-Off Craze Is A Terrible Omen For The Future Of Hollywood

In 1967, or so the story goes, a disappointed Lucille Ball hopped a plane to Miami. Against the advice of her board of directors, she'd gambled on and stood by an odd new sci-fi series in whose yet-to-be proven value she fervently believed in, but whose per-episode cost drained her beloved Desilu Productions. Unwilling to give up on the series, she was eventually forced to sell Desilu to a company then called Gulf + Western. Under its new, more corporate ownership, the fledgling series' hackneyed third season failed to earn it a renewal, much to the relief, insiders say, of the company itself. In syndication, however — and just as Ball (who knew a thing or two about syndication) predicted — the series thrived, and in 1979, its begrudging owners released the first feature film of what would become a lasting, celebrated film and television franchise (via Smithsonian Magazine).

The series was Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek" — one of the best surprise success stories ever told — and the production company that let it die (only to later make billions and billions of dollars off its various installments) was Paramount. "If they had their way," says Ralph Senensky, a director on the original series, "they would have killed it off. It survived in spite of them."

It's a tale as old as the industry itself, and one shared by countless films and series over the years. But in light of the recent trend of using productions as cannon fodder for tax write-offs (aka, "Batgirling" a project), the specific trajectory of "Star Trek" — and all we'd have likely lost were the series in a similar position today — is worth noting, since they bring the amorality, counter-productivity, and inevitable cultural cost of such a trend into stunning relief.