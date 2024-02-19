Why True Detective: Night Country's Missing Scientists Are So Disturbing

Every season of "True Detective" is centered around a mystery that seems nearly impossible to solve. However, the murders at the center of "Night Country" are especially eerie. It seems like there can't possibly be a logical explanation for the creepy way that the Tsalal scientists walked off naked into the cold, only to freeze to death close to one another.

While that mystery is eventually explained later on in the season finale, the crime that set this chain of events into action is revealed much earlier on. As surviving scientist Raymond Clark (Owen McDonnell) tells Liz (Jodie Foster) and Navarro (Kali Reis), the team murdered Annie Kowtok after she discovered that they were falsifying reports and deliberately polluting the area.

However, it isn't a quick death for Annie in "True Detective: Night Country." The team holds her down, beating and stabbing her before she's finally suffocated by Clark. It's a horrific reveal, but one that leads to the realization that the scientists couldn't have accomplished everything on their own.