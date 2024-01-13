What You Need To Know About Heather's Choice From Shark Tank

Heather's Choice may have made its big "Shark Tank" debut in 2024, but the business has been around for far longer. In fact, 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of Heather Kelly's dehydrated food company. That level of longevity and success is quite the feat — especially considering that Heather's Choice was once little more than a germ of an idea forming in Kelly's head.

In an interview with the Journal of Mountain Hunting, Kelly recalled the story of how Heather's Choice first came to be all those years ago. At the time of its inception, Kelly already had a formal education background in nutrition and she had previously started her first small business, a company called OPENutrition. However, the entrepreneur's personal outdoor experience is what got her thinking about a new venture. "It was going on more of these rafting trips and pack rafting and hiking trips that I realized, wow there really aren't any good food options for me," Kelly explained.

From there, Kelly set about developing an array of dehydrated meals that suited her dietary style and struck a balance between providing refreshing nourishment while still tasting good. Her success prompted her to expand the concept into a business, and a warm reception back home helped Heather's Choice find its footing right out of the gate. "I went home to Alaska and started field testing and handing out the meals to my friends and getting really good feedback," Kelly said. "I started actually selling in August of 2014 and it very quickly exceeded my expectations!"