Everything To Know About Yum Crumbs From Shark Tank
Any "Shark Tank" fan worth their salt knows that a good snack will get you far. Whether you're hawking cupcakes in a jar, flash-frozen ice cream, or fancy popcorn, if you can make your investor's stomachs grumble, then you've got a winning pitch that just might get you a slice of that fin-filled pie.
So it may just be with Yum Crumbs, which takes the sprinkle and turns it inside out. Founded in 2020, Yum Crumbs offers a combination of crumbs, sugar, sprinkles, and other topping ingredients. Ready to use straight out of the package, it adds extra flair to pastries, ice cream, and other desserts. Consider it streusel with a delicious bite. And Yum Crumbs has become a company that's gaining popularity as it heads toward its appearance on "Shark Tank." As of press time, it offers 28 different varieties of bagged crumbs, with additional seasonal toppings available quarterly, and has a partnership with True Scoops Ice Cream to offer consumers an ice cream sandwich kit. Those are a lot of plusses that might tempt the Sharks into grabbing onto this deal, but there's still a lot to be learned about Yum Crumbs before they step into the limelight.
Delson Jeanvilma created Yum Crumbs to solve a common bakery problem
Founder Delson Jeanvilma explained on the company's About page (which has since been updated) that he came up with the idea for Yum Crumbs after being faced with a huge order of coffee cakes to fulfill while working at a bakery. Finding the process of making so many batches of crumbs — which are generally produced by combining flour, brown sugar, spices, and butter — time-consuming, he realized there had to be an easier way to mass-produce the foodstuff in a convenient manner. Why not pre-packaged streusel, easily portioned out and added to any baked good? That got him to thinking about what he could do to ease similar issues that his fellow bakers faced.
After asking other bakers if they'd use such a product and getting a resounding "yes," Yum Crumbs was born. They're shelf-stable and just as good to snack on as they are lying on top of cakes and donuts. They can even be stirred into cereal and oatmeal or tossed on top of pancakes if you see fit, and there's no need to worry about food poisoning from untreated flour. Yum Crumbs even sells gluten-free versions of its toppings and has added a new product called Sour Powder to the product line-up.
Yum Crumbs has become a family affair, with Jeanvilma's wife, Amanda, co-owning the business, and their five children all promoting the product on the company's social media accounts.
Yum Crumbs are well-rated on Amazon
Yum Crumbs products aren't just available on its own website; they're sold both in brick-and-mortar stores and on Amazon as well. They've received high marks on Amazon where the product bears a 4.9 rating from consumers. Though the storefront is currently sold out, the company typically offers five different toppings through the online company. Offline, Yum Crumbs are most frequently found at cake and candy supply stores. They are sold all over North America in 23 different locations, from Texas to New York City to Ontario. The product's availability speaks for itself, and it currently carries a five-star rating on judge.me with 924 reviewers weighing in.
Yum Crumbs are also available to bakers, restaurateurs, and other wholesalers through its direct-to-business program.
The company also has a very active social media presence, with frequently updated Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram accounts that carry product updates, recipes, demonstrations, and further updates about its affairs. Pre-"Shark Tank," the TikTok account had over 3,000 followers, 30,000 followers on Facebook, and over 35,000 on Instagram. On the company's Instagram ahead of their "Shark Tank" episode, Delson Jeanvilma posted his family's reaction to their "Shark Tank" commercial and spoke about how he felt before the episode rolled out. "We are overwhelmed with love and gratitude," he said. "Scared is an understatement. Thank you all for reaching out, giving words of encouragement, and just showing so much love."
Will the sharks treat Yum Crumbs kindly? Or will they spit out whatever bait they have on the line? Viewers will have to wait until November 17 to watch and find out.