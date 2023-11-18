Everything To Know About Yum Crumbs From Shark Tank

Founder Delson Jeanvilma explained on the company's About page (which has since been updated) that he came up with the idea for Yum Crumbs after being faced with a huge order of coffee cakes to fulfill while working at a bakery. Finding the process of making so many batches of crumbs — which are generally produced by combining flour, brown sugar, spices, and butter — time-consuming, he realized there had to be an easier way to mass-produce the foodstuff in a convenient manner. Why not pre-packaged streusel, easily portioned out and added to any baked good? That got him to thinking about what he could do to ease similar issues that his fellow bakers faced.

After asking other bakers if they'd use such a product and getting a resounding "yes," Yum Crumbs was born. They're shelf-stable and just as good to snack on as they are lying on top of cakes and donuts. They can even be stirred into cereal and oatmeal or tossed on top of pancakes if you see fit, and there's no need to worry about food poisoning from untreated flour. Yum Crumbs even sells gluten-free versions of its toppings and has added a new product called Sour Powder to the product line-up.

Yum Crumbs has become a family affair, with Jeanvilma's wife, Amanda, co-owning the business, and their five children all promoting the product on the company's social media accounts.