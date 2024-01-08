Warner Bros. Celebrated The Sopranos' 25th Anniversary In The Weirdest Way

Few shows this side of "Game of Thrones" have had the kind of impact on HBO's reputation that "The Sopranos" has. David Chase's seminal crime drama helped to turn the channel into the biggest name in prestige television and make household names out of many of its cast members, including James Gandolfini and Edie Falco.

Now, the network is celebrating the series' legacy in a decidedly unique way. In honor of the 25th anniversary of "The Sopranos," HBO is condensing every episode into a 25-second-long TikTok video, taking fans down memory lane on one of the world's most popular social media platforms.

While this may not be as all-encompassing as some fans might have preferred, it is a fun way to relive the series in a far more condensed manner. For those who want to see what the hype is about, the new format may bring even more viewers into the Sopranos crime family. However, if you're not into TikTok or were hoping for more to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of the biggest shows ever, there's a lot more coming this month to help celebrate "The Sopranos."