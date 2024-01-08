Warner Bros. Celebrated The Sopranos' 25th Anniversary In The Weirdest Way
Few shows this side of "Game of Thrones" have had the kind of impact on HBO's reputation that "The Sopranos" has. David Chase's seminal crime drama helped to turn the channel into the biggest name in prestige television and make household names out of many of its cast members, including James Gandolfini and Edie Falco.
Now, the network is celebrating the series' legacy in a decidedly unique way. In honor of the 25th anniversary of "The Sopranos," HBO is condensing every episode into a 25-second-long TikTok video, taking fans down memory lane on one of the world's most popular social media platforms.
While this may not be as all-encompassing as some fans might have preferred, it is a fun way to relive the series in a far more condensed manner. For those who want to see what the hype is about, the new format may bring even more viewers into the Sopranos crime family. However, if you're not into TikTok or were hoping for more to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of the biggest shows ever, there's a lot more coming this month to help celebrate "The Sopranos."
There's a lot more to the celebration than just TikTok
As of today, fans can also dip into the "The Sopranos: 25th Anniversary Collection" on Max. The collection is set to include 15 deleted scenes (three of which have never been released) and an additional five hours of behind-the-scenes content and featurettes. If you'd rather watch the show on the big screen, HBO is arranging "Family Reunion" fan screenings of the first "Sopranos" episode at the Alamo Drafthouse in New York and Los Angeles. These will take place on January 10.
For those looking to combine their love of the iconic show with food, a special event is happening at Da Nico, a renowned Italian restaurant in New York. From January 11 to February 4, fans can pop in for some of Carmella's Baked Ziti, Satriale's Special Caprese, and other "Sopranos"-themed dishes.
Also, the first two episodes of "The Sopranos" will be available to watch for free on Max's YouTube page. This is in addition to a special podcast episode featuring Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Siegler. For the full list of events, visit the official Warner Bros. Discovery site. Just don't take too long. You know Tony and the guys don't like to be kept waiting.