Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

What The Vanderpump Rules Cast Really Thought Of Tom Sandoval Posing With A Tiger

"Vanderpump Rules" villain Tom Sandoval has a reputation, at this point, for doing gross things — and he's keeping up his losing streak after posing with a tiger at a Thailand zoo.

Sandoval — the man behind the scandal of all Bravo scandals known as "Scandoval" — didn't post the footage himself, but other cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" definitely took notice. The footage of a tiger posing with its paws on Sandoval's shoulders was released via a fan account by the name of @pumprules (which isn't officially affiliated with the Bravo series).

In the comments, DJ James Kennedy — a frequent nemesis of Sandoval's and a fellow "Vanderpump Rules" regular cast member — wrote two comments on the post made by @pumprules, one of which expressed his sadness at what he viewed as animal cruelty. "I would never go to a place like this," he wrote. "Let them all run free !! always found this cruel and so sad," including emojis of a tiger and a heart. Animal cruelty, especially when it comes to tigers and elephants, has long been a major criticism levied against Thailand tourism.

Kennedy then took a direct shot at Sandoval, echoing his comments at the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion: "Just a Worm without a mustache now." (During that infamous reunion, Sandoval did, in fact, sport a mustache, and Kennedy screamed that the man was a "worm with a mustache" during the now legendary filming process.) Kennedy wasn't the only "Vanderpump Rules" cast member who caught on, though.