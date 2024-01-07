What The Vanderpump Rules Cast Really Thought Of Tom Sandoval Posing With A Tiger

"Vanderpump Rules" villain Tom Sandoval has a reputation, at this point, for doing gross things — and he's keeping up his losing streak after posing with a tiger at a Thailand zoo.

Sandoval — the man behind the scandal of all Bravo scandals known as "Scandoval" — didn't post the footage himself, but other cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" definitely took notice. The footage of a tiger posing with its paws on Sandoval's shoulders was released via a fan account by the name of @pumprules (which isn't officially affiliated with the Bravo series).

In the comments, DJ James Kennedy — a frequent nemesis of Sandoval's and a fellow "Vanderpump Rules" regular cast member — wrote two comments on the post made by @pumprules, one of which expressed his sadness at what he viewed as animal cruelty. "I would never go to a place like this," he wrote. "Let them all run free !! always found this cruel and so sad," including emojis of a tiger and a heart. Animal cruelty, especially when it comes to tigers and elephants, has long been a major criticism levied against Thailand tourism.

Kennedy then took a direct shot at Sandoval, echoing his comments at the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion: "Just a Worm without a mustache now." (During that infamous reunion, Sandoval did, in fact, sport a mustache, and Kennedy screamed that the man was a "worm with a mustache" during the now legendary filming process.) Kennedy wasn't the only "Vanderpump Rules" cast member who caught on, though.