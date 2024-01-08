Who Are The Actors In The Dr Pepper Fansville Transfer Portal Commercial?
Dr Pepper has brought back its popular "Fansville" advertising campaign with a new set of misadventures. Since 2018, the series, which follows the exploits of a college football-loving town that is never without a steady supply of Dr Pepper, has brought in celebrated athletes such as Eddie George, DJ Uiagalelei, and Bryce Young while birthing passionate fan theories in the process.
The sixth and newest season features an episode called "Transfer Vortex." In it, the town's sheriff and a group of stunned bystanders bear witness to a mysterious traveling portal that consumes everything in its path, including members of the football team. They attempt to save their quarterback, but ultimately sacrifice him when they find out that saving him will require letting go of their Dr Pepper. Like the many other "Fansville" commercials, "Transfer Vortex" makes for a simple yet effective bit of comedy, playfully satirizing the culture of college football fans and making us thirst for some refreshing Dr Pepper.
Much of the ad's entertainment value can be credited to its small but mighty cast. Thankfully, there are plenty of other places where viewers can see these actors shine.
Jay Reeves
The most charismatic presence in the "Fansville" episode "Transfer Vortex" is that of actor Jay Reeves. Upon seeing Fansville's starting quarterback getting sucked into the portal, Reeves rushes to try to save him. He manages to grab onto one of the quarterback's hands, but when the athlete asks for Reeves' other hand, he learns that doing so would deprive Reeves of his precious Dr Pepper.
Reeves started acting in 2014 after appearing in an episode of the comedy series "Jewvangelist." Since then, he's starred in several TV shows such as "Crowded" and "K.C. Undercover." Additionally, the actor had recurring roles on "All American" and "A Girl Named Jo." Interestingly enough, Reeves' "Fansville" appearance was not his first project to involve football. His most recent film role was in the 2020 Disney+ original biopic "Safety," where he stars as football player Ray McElrathbey, who overcomes challenges at home to achieve his dreams of attending Clemson University. His upcoming roles include the Tyler Perry-directed "Six Triple Eight" and the TV show "Baselines."
Brian Bosworth
Fans are bound to recognize the actor who plays Fansville's sheriff in "Transfer Vortex." Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Brian Bosworth has been starring in "Fansville" commercials since the start of the series in 2018. While not always the sharpest tool in the shed, the sheriff enters every situation with the best of intentions. Bosworth's character is no different in "Transfer Vortex," where he informs the others about the portal but doesn't take much action to stop it or save anyone.
Along with his ongoing work on the "Fansville" commercials, Bosworth headlined several low-budget action films such as "Stone Cold," "One Man's Justice," and "Back in Business." He also had minor roles in some notable movies like David O. Russell's "Three Kings" and the 2005 remake of "The Longest Yard," where he plays one of the sadistic prison guards and gets to play a bit of football.
Out of all the projects he's been involved in since becoming an actor, "Fansville" holds a special place in Bosworth's heart. He told Sports Business Journal, "The writing is brilliant. Tongue in cheek, it touches all the subjects, there's nothing that's off limits. They don't take themselves too seriously." The former NFL player also expressed hopes that the series lasts as long as possible because of how much fun he has shooting it.
Natasha Marc
Natasha Marc stars in "Transfer Vortex" as Natalie, one of the onlookers who observe the bizarre portal. While she appears concerned at first for the distressed football players in harm's way, she ultimately agrees with the others that it'd be even more ridiculous to give up your Dr Pepper hand. Marc has starred in the "Fansvile" ads as Natalie since 2020.
Hailing from New Orleans, Marc packed her bags and pursued an acting career in Los Angeles in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Since then, she made appearances in numerous shows such as "Conan," "Days of Our Lives," "Quarry," and "The Good Lord Bird." She recently had a recurring role in the Jeremy Renner-starring Paramount+ original series "The Mayor of Kingstown" as the prisoner Cherry.
Marc remains optimistic about her career moving forward and hopes that her atypical background will encourage others to pursue their passions. "I am living proof that someone who was raised in poverty with a speech impediment and with no means of getting say a Juilliard or Yale degree can absolutely live the life of their dreams," she said in an interview with Disrupt Magazine. "Taking on roles that are challenging but also validating to the work I've put in thus far is rewarding."
Jason Wiles
Jason Wiles plays yet another citizen confused by the ominous portal, and much like Brian Bosworth and Natasha Marc, he's been in his share of "Fansville" commercials. The "Transfer Vortex" ad sees him as an especially anxious onlooker, noting that the mysterious portal is swallowing up their defense. But between giving up their Dr Pepper or losing valuable human life, Wiles' character swiftly comments, "Quarterbacks are replaceable."
Wiles gained an interest in filmmaking after working on productions taking place in his native Kansas City. Following various commercial and music video roles, Wiles played artist Colin Robbins in Season 6 of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and later a scored main part in the short-lived series "To Have & to Hold." Not long after, he landed his most prominent role in the NBC crime drama series "Third Watch" as New York police officer Maurice Boscorelli. His roles have continued to vary, from recurring parts on shows such as "Persons Unknown," "Scream: The TV Series," and "NCIS" and small roles in major movies including David Fincher's "Zodiac."