Who Are The Actors In The Dr Pepper Fansville Transfer Portal Commercial?

Dr Pepper has brought back its popular "Fansville" advertising campaign with a new set of misadventures. Since 2018, the series, which follows the exploits of a college football-loving town that is never without a steady supply of Dr Pepper, has brought in celebrated athletes such as Eddie George, DJ Uiagalelei, and Bryce Young while birthing passionate fan theories in the process.

The sixth and newest season features an episode called "Transfer Vortex." In it, the town's sheriff and a group of stunned bystanders bear witness to a mysterious traveling portal that consumes everything in its path, including members of the football team. They attempt to save their quarterback, but ultimately sacrifice him when they find out that saving him will require letting go of their Dr Pepper. Like the many other "Fansville" commercials, "Transfer Vortex" makes for a simple yet effective bit of comedy, playfully satirizing the culture of college football fans and making us thirst for some refreshing Dr Pepper.

Much of the ad's entertainment value can be credited to its small but mighty cast. Thankfully, there are plenty of other places where viewers can see these actors shine.