Who Plays The Sheriff In The Dr Pepper Commercials?
As Dr Pepper's action-packed "Fansville" ad saga continues, viewers are getting to know the residents of the titular college-football-obsessed town more and more with each subsequent entry. By now, many are familiar with the town's goofy yet well-meaning sheriff, who has a knack for showing up whenever the Dr Pepper shenanigans hit a fever pitch. Some, especially those with a deep knowledge of NFL history, may have even started to realize that this minor recurring character has quite the familiar face — so, who exactly plays him?
In a bit of logical casting, the Fansville sheriff is portrayed by none other than former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Brian Bosworth, better known by his nickname "The Boz." Bosworth's career dates back to the late '80s, when he proved to be a larger-than-life college football and eventual NFL presence both on and off the field.
After sustaining a career-ending shoulder injury, Bosworth pivoted to a new line of work through acting and working as a TV personality. The Fansville sheriff, who he's been playing since 2018, is just one of the various roles he has occupied in recent years.
Brian Bosworth loves being part of Fansville
Dr Pepper's "Fansville" may technically be a marketing vehicle at the end of the day, but for Brian Bosworth, the series of commercials is more than just another gig. The athlete-turned-actor has spoken at length about his role as the franchise's trusty sheriff, and what has kept him coming back for years. "The writing is brilliant," Bosworth said of "Fansville" in a 2022 interview with The Oklahoman. "Tongue in cheek, it touches all the subjects, there's nothing that's off limits. They don't take themselves too seriously."
Bosworth went on to explain that he was drawn to Dr Pepper's campaign because of its emphasis on promoting the spirit and passion of college football — an activity he holds in extremely high regard, considering the celebrity's history with the sport. "It's not about the Boz, not about Oklahoma," he said. "They make it solely about the passion, the experience with the fans."
All told, Bosworth seems content to continue making appearances on "Fansville" as its sheriff for the foreseeable future. "I hope they keep it going as long as they can, because it is so fun."