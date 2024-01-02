Who Plays The Sheriff In The Dr Pepper Commercials?

As Dr Pepper's action-packed "Fansville" ad saga continues, viewers are getting to know the residents of the titular college-football-obsessed town more and more with each subsequent entry. By now, many are familiar with the town's goofy yet well-meaning sheriff, who has a knack for showing up whenever the Dr Pepper shenanigans hit a fever pitch. Some, especially those with a deep knowledge of NFL history, may have even started to realize that this minor recurring character has quite the familiar face — so, who exactly plays him?

In a bit of logical casting, the Fansville sheriff is portrayed by none other than former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Brian Bosworth, better known by his nickname "The Boz." Bosworth's career dates back to the late '80s, when he proved to be a larger-than-life college football and eventual NFL presence both on and off the field.

After sustaining a career-ending shoulder injury, Bosworth pivoted to a new line of work through acting and working as a TV personality. The Fansville sheriff, who he's been playing since 2018, is just one of the various roles he has occupied in recent years.