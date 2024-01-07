The Only Curse Of Oak Island Cast Member To Appear In Every Episode

History's hit reality series "The Curse of Oak Island" has seen a sea of returning characters from scientists to archeologists and other specialists, all of whom have flocked to Nova Scotia's Oak Island in search of buried treasure. This ongoing treasure hunt has warranted 11 seasons of the reality adventure series so far.

Of the recurring cast members, perhaps the most recognizable to fans are Rick and Marty Lagina, brothers who have financed and spearheaded the search for the Oak Island treasure. However, there is one cast member who has appeared in even more episodes than the Laginas: narrator Robert Clotworthy.

While not necessarily a household name, Clotworthy is considered one of the most recognizable voices in the business with hundreds of hours of voice-over work across movies, television, and video games under his belt. Apart from "Oak Island," viewers may also recognize him as the narrator for History's "Ancient Aliens."

Clotworthy has narrated "The Curse of Oak Island" for all 11 seasons. According to IMDB, he has narrated every single episode since the pilot in 2014, effectively appearing in 189 episodes so far. Comparatively, Marty Lagina has appeared in 176, while Rick Lagina is credited for 175 at the time of writing.