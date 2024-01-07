The Only Curse Of Oak Island Cast Member To Appear In Every Episode
History's hit reality series "The Curse of Oak Island" has seen a sea of returning characters from scientists to archeologists and other specialists, all of whom have flocked to Nova Scotia's Oak Island in search of buried treasure. This ongoing treasure hunt has warranted 11 seasons of the reality adventure series so far.
Of the recurring cast members, perhaps the most recognizable to fans are Rick and Marty Lagina, brothers who have financed and spearheaded the search for the Oak Island treasure. However, there is one cast member who has appeared in even more episodes than the Laginas: narrator Robert Clotworthy.
While not necessarily a household name, Clotworthy is considered one of the most recognizable voices in the business with hundreds of hours of voice-over work across movies, television, and video games under his belt. Apart from "Oak Island," viewers may also recognize him as the narrator for History's "Ancient Aliens."
Clotworthy has narrated "The Curse of Oak Island" for all 11 seasons. According to IMDB, he has narrated every single episode since the pilot in 2014, effectively appearing in 189 episodes so far. Comparatively, Marty Lagina has appeared in 176, while Rick Lagina is credited for 175 at the time of writing.
Who are Oak Island's recurring characters?
Though he has appeared in more episodes of "The Curse of Oak Island" than stars Rick and Marty Lagina, narrator Robert Clotworthy has never been to Oak Island, nor has he met the treasure-hunting brothers in the flesh.
"I have not met them, but I would like to," Clotworthy said in a 2019 interview with Monsters and Critics. "I'm looking forward to the day when we actually do meet." The voice-over actor has even noted that he'd like to visit Oak Island himself. However, he did cite one concern based on an incident involving Rick Lagina in an earlier season.
"I'll tell you a funny thing. I'm worried about...I know Rick got bitten by a tick when he was there, so I'm a little bit nervous about that," Clotworthy told Monsters and Critics. He is referring to Season 5, Episode 6 where Latina is diagnosed with Lyme disease contracted from a tick bite.
Other recurring "Oak Island" cast members include Jack Begley, who is so far credited for 169 episodes, followed by Oak Island expert Charles Barkhouse with 165 episodes. Engineer and drilling expert Craig Tester comes in close behind with 164 credited episodes.