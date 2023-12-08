The Curse Of Oak Island: Who's The Narrator & Why He Sounds So Familiar

While audiences may not know his name, Robert Clotworthy is considered one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry. An actor and voice-over artist, Clotworthy has contributed hundreds of hours of voice-over work across movies, television, video games, and more.

One of Clotworthy's more notable roles is as the narrator for History's hit reality series "The Curse of Oak Island." Currently in its 11th season, "Oak Island" follows brothers Rick and Marty Lagina as they hunt for mysterious riches rumored to be located on Nova Scotia's Oak Island. Clotworthy has narrated over 180 episodes since the series premiered on History in 2014. Some fans have even credited Clotworthy's narration for their continued viewing of the series. "This dude is fantastic at hooking you, whether it be oak island or ancient aliens, that dudes voice is what keeps me watching the show," wrote Redditor u/bornicanskyguy.

Beyond "The Curse of Oak Island," Clotworthy also serves as the narrator for the spin-off series, "Beyond Oak Island," currently in its 3rd season. Premiering in 2020, "Beyond Oak Island" explores stories of buried treasure, from tales of the pirate Blackbeard to missing Aztec gold.

Clotworthy boasts a prolific acting career that crosses video games, television, and movies. Let's take a look at some of his most notable roles.