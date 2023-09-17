Is Jessica Jones In The Daredevil Revival? Marvel Reunion Sparks Speculation
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the Disney+ limited series "Hawkeye" saw the official Marvel Cinematic Universe introductions for Charlie Cox's Matthew Murdock, aka Daredevil, and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. Prior to these appearances, their characters existed solely in the adjacent pocket dimension of Netflix's Marvel properties, where the wider MCU could be referenced but never affected. Now that some of its heroes are returning, fans are eager to see them serve as a gateway to other popular Netflix characters entering the MCU. And whether or not it's intentional, some of the actors are fanning the flames of speculation.
D'Onofrio recently posted a picture on Twitter to mark his attendance at GalaxyCon 2023 in Austin, Texas. The caption was minimal, but the talent featured in the photo drew attention because the Kingpin actor wasn't alone. On one side, D'Onofrio was joined by Cox, happily striking a pose. On D'Onofrio's other side was Krysten Ritter, the star of Netflix's "Jessica Jones." Fans immediately assumed the three were spending time together because Ritter would join them on "Daredevil: Born Again." After all, the upcoming series is already set to feature Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, so why not add in everyone's favorite reluctant private detective?
Jessica Jones is a natural fit for Daredevil: Born Again
As of this writing, there is no official statement confirming that Krysten Ritter will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, "Daredevil: Born Again" would be the perfect springboard to reintroduce her portrayal of Jessica Jones, but that's provided Marvel wants to do such a thing. "Jessica Jones" was possibly the second most successful installment in Netflix's pocket of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, only topped by "Daredevil." But viewership rankings can't be the only factor Marvel considers because "The Punisher" saw less of an audience than "Luke Cage." No, the studio must be taking fan popularity into account as well — Jon Bernthal and Charlie Cox play off each other so well that it might have seemed impossible to bring back Matthew Murdock without also bringing back Frank Castle in some capacity.
Although theirs is a different dynamic, Jones and Daredevil harbor a similarly electric chemistry. When the philanthropic lawyer with a strict moral compass and the begrudging private detective with a strict need for money clash, magic happens on-screen. But now that it's written out back to back like that ... maybe Cox just possesses unnaturally charged chemistry with everyone he performs with? Honestly, that tracks. We wouldn't even complain if Marvel used "Born Again" to backdoor pilot the Netflix spin-off for Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) which never happened.