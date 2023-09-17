Is Jessica Jones In The Daredevil Revival? Marvel Reunion Sparks Speculation

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the Disney+ limited series "Hawkeye" saw the official Marvel Cinematic Universe introductions for Charlie Cox's Matthew Murdock, aka Daredevil, and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. Prior to these appearances, their characters existed solely in the adjacent pocket dimension of Netflix's Marvel properties, where the wider MCU could be referenced but never affected. Now that some of its heroes are returning, fans are eager to see them serve as a gateway to other popular Netflix characters entering the MCU. And whether or not it's intentional, some of the actors are fanning the flames of speculation.

D'Onofrio recently posted a picture on Twitter to mark his attendance at GalaxyCon 2023 in Austin, Texas. The caption was minimal, but the talent featured in the photo drew attention because the Kingpin actor wasn't alone. On one side, D'Onofrio was joined by Cox, happily striking a pose. On D'Onofrio's other side was Krysten Ritter, the star of Netflix's "Jessica Jones." Fans immediately assumed the three were spending time together because Ritter would join them on "Daredevil: Born Again." After all, the upcoming series is already set to feature Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, so why not add in everyone's favorite reluctant private detective?